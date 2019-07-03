Thank you VRBH for saving my live
Editor:
In 2014, my wife and I moved to Venice. While researching doctors and hospitals, we were told by several individuals to avoid Venice Regional Hospital because they had a bad reputation for service, doctors, and cleanliness. No one had anything positive to say.
During my annual physical last November, 2018 my PCP Dr. Eric Lough, decided to send me to Venice Regional Hospital for a stress test which, I failed miserably. I was admitted to the hospital on the spot and suddenly a team of doctors were in my room. Doctors: John Galat, Joseph Balzano, and John Dreier along with PA’s, and nurses telling me I had what they called “The Widow Maker” and my only option was a quadruple bypass, now!
The next morning, Dr. Galat performed the surgery which went off without a hitch. After recovery, I was moved to the Heart Wing and I have to tell you, that whole team was fantastic. The care and attention I received made me feel like I was their only patient.
Once home, I developed bronchitis and; two weeks of non-stop coughing caused my sternum wires to break. On May 3, 2019, I went back in for rewire surgery. I’m now in my eight week, post surgery, I feel great and have no regrets.
I feel everyone should have the faith in Venice Regional Hospital’s staff the way I do now. Thank you, Dr. Galat, Dr. Dreier, Dr. Balzano, Sandy, Kelly and Dawn, and the entire Heart Team at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, for saving my life.
Wilson White
Venice
Please keep road between Laurel and Border public
Editor:
My husband and I live in the community of Milano off of Jacaranda and between Border and Laurel roads. I have been visiting this area since the early 1990s for business, then visiting friends who started trickling down in the mid 1990s.
I then introduced my husband to the area when the Ritz opened, and what better ways then to use points.
When it came to retirement plans, we initially wanted to move to Sarasota. A good friend of ours started telling about the advantages of living in Venice, where you got more “bang for your buck.” We looked at Grand Palm and Boca Royale and were immediately concerned about the traffic patterns. We also looked at other builders but chose the community of Milano because of its location and proximity to Exit 193 and 195 off of Interstate 75.
Having said that, making the new road public is imperative for safety reasons and to take the pressure off the Jacaranda corridor, especially when the Knights Trail to Clark Road is competed. We chose this area for a better quality of life and have come to love the Venice area.
I implore the county, the mayor and all principals to vote for the new road between Laurel and Border to be accessible to the public and not be gated.
Rona, Scott Elias
North Venice
Life is what you make of it
Editor:
Where, in your opinion piece on Senior Nirvana, is any hint of personal responsibility? Vietnam Era seniors are dying off faster than their predecessors, according to my VA medic. Half of my high school graduating class and over half of my army outfit have passed on. Most of the rest have serious health issues.
The root cause of all this is not social neglect by the states, but in lifestyle choices made at an early age: no exercise, drinking, use of recreational drugs, and smoking. Obesity, alcoholism, type II diabetes, nicotine and hard drug addiction are all reversible. If recovery is started early enough, recovery can be had with few residual health issues and less stress on the tax payer dollar.
The game of life is won by those who travel the furthest in life with the highest quality of life. It is not won by those who get handouts, who are always trying to get over on the man. It is not won by the whiners and the chronic complainers.
Take a hard look at the lifestyle choices of healthy seniors. Decades ago, I made a decision to avoid doctors and hospitals by staying healthy. Yes, it’s a process. Yes, it takes a long time. Yes, it takes discipline to work through the necessary trial and error to find the right solutions. But all of that is so much better than the alternative.
Tom Perrin
Venice
