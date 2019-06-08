President Trump sent by God
Editor:
This President more than any other in the last 75 years I believe has been sent by God to bring this country back to (The In God We Trust) country of the United States of America of our forefathers.
You can try to defeat him but until God is ready you will not succeed and God does not want the liberal platform of abortion, homosexual, gay marriage, transgender bathrooms all are considered sins in the Bible.
I know this will not be printed because it’s not politically correct, but the Bible says speak the truth and the truth will set you free I am sure there are still some people out there who remember the Bible (Gods Word).
Bruce Farley
Venice
Why not act instead of react
Editor:
I ‘m not quite sure how to reply after reading the letter on May 25 regarding the indigent and homeless population described as “invading and detracting from our Florida Shangri-la.” I have been a full-time resident of Venice for seven years. I have to admit, when I first read the letter, I thought that perhaps it was written tongue-in-cheek. The first two descriptions the author gives of her experiences with less fortunate people (library and leaving church on Easter) demonstrate a lack of compassion. She expressed that she wants to feel “safe, unbothered and comfortable at all times.”
I am shocked that anyone could have such a selfish fantasy. I want to say “Who do you think you are?” But for the grace of God, there go I… None of us is immune from hardship or crisis. Every person is made in the image of God, and every person has a story.
I would submit that the attitude expressed in the letter is a detraction from “proclaiming a lasting love affair with Venice.” Hopefully we all are “bothered” and “uncomfortable” to the point of wanting to be a part of a solution that gives indigent and homeless people dignity, worth and value.
Denise Strathdee
Venice
Henderson column was biased and unfair
Editor:
I was appalled when I read Joe Henderson’s June 1 Op-Ed, as it was laden with misdirection, misinformation, and upon close examination reeked of a biased political slant.
Henderson castigated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for allegedly violating Florida’s Sunshine Law, focusing heavily on a misconception that because DeSantis traveled to the State of Israel to hold ‘talks,’ he violated the law by restricting “public access to such a facility.” He based this assertion on his conclusion that many Florida citizens could not afford to travel to Tel Aviv.
But Henderson failed to consider that Florida residents living in Miami and other distant communities for instance, would similarly find it unaffordable, inconvenient, or impossible to travel to Tallahassee. Would Henderson also declare those meetings improper or illegal? He didn’t.
Henderson inadvertently (or not?) revealed his true political colors when he savaged former Gov. Rick Scott in a wholly irrelevant issue plucked from a time four years past. It appeared that he did that solely to bash a second Republican governor.
Henderson also slammed Scott in another partisan outburst for using private email for state business. Hmm… what Democrat named Hillary Clinton did exactly that but escaped Henderson’s wrath?
Henderson’s wholly partisan and zealous blasts at a second Republican governor had nothing whatsoever to do with the content of his Op-Ed. Shame on him.
Finally Henderson averred, “The state should conduct its official business in the Florida sunshine because it’s the law.” Oh, really? What if Amazon became interested in bringing 20,000 jobs to Florida — would Henderson similarly demand that the governor refuse to leave the state to land the deal because few could afford to travel outside Florida?
Give me a break!
Henderson’s Op-Ed was a politically partisan article throughout. I know it, you know it, and Joe Henderson knows it.
Ed Schneider
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.