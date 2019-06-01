Outstanding care
received by VRBH
Editor:
My reason for writing this letter is to reiterate what Mr. Ken Dando recently wrote regarding his experience at Venice Regional Hospital with Dr. John Galat, his outstanding team, and the highly experienced and caring nursing staff in the Coronary Care ICU.
I am a 100 percent disabled Vietnam Veteran who, for years, have been under the care of the Veterans’ Administration. I noticed changes in how I was feeling, so in September 2018, I sought treatment at the VA. I was advised by doctors there that everything seemed to be good, and to come back in a year. My wife encouraged me to seek help outside of the VA. Thank goodness I did. I contacted Dr. Joseph Balzano here in Venice, and my condition went from “all is well, see you next year” diagnosis by the VA to an emergency quadruple bypass.
After consulting with Dr. Balzano, Dr. Galat and his team of what I call “angels,” swooped into my room to explain the seriousness of my condition and talked to us in depth about the upcoming emergency procedure. My wife and I were completely confident that my life was being placed in the hands of a highly qualified cardiac surgeon and his team.
As stated by Mr. Dando, Venice Regional has not received good press in recent months. However, I wanted to let our community know that we were so impressed with the outstanding care I received at the Venice Regional Bayfront cardiac unit and how grateful I am to them.
Raymond Benkosky
Venice
Help Goodwill help others
Editor:
Older Americans Month is observed every May to recognize older Americans and their contributions to our communities. This year’s OAM theme, Connect, Create, Contribute, encourages older adults and their communities to: connect with friends, family, and services that support participation; create by engaging in activities that promote learning, health, and personal enrichment; and contribute time, talent, and life experience to benefit others.
As volunteers, employers, educators, mentors, advocates, and more, older Americans offer insight and experience that benefit the entire community. Goodwills across the country utilize older workers to bring knowledge, experience, and maturity to the workplace.
Goodwill Manasota locally provides services to hundreds of older Americans each year. As of March 2019, we employed more than 200 workers who were 55 or older — including one who works in Venice who will be 90 in November. We served 772 people in 2018 who were 55 or older through our various programs and services.
Congress is currently considering funding for important job training programs — including those benefiting older workers — for Fiscal Year 2020. The Older Americans Act is due for reauthorization next year as well.
We hope you will speak up to let our elected officials know you expect them to provide support and advocacy for older workers, assisting Goodwill in providing goodwill to these capable Americans.
Bob Rosinsky
President and CEO, Goodwill Manasota
I believe...
Editor:
I believe in pro choice. I believe in freedom of speech, in the freedom to love the person of your choosing, the freedom of religion, and the separation of church and state.
I believe in the right to bear arms, that all men are created equal, and that includes women, (to be specific for those of you who think you are superior.)
I believe we should support our troops, even if we do not necessarily support those who currently govern us.
I believe that we should respect one another, even if we have differences. I believe in live and let live... but you stay on your side of the fence and I will stay on mine.
We all bleed red when we are cut, so we need to find better ways to get along in this world, and most definitely to find better ways to treat the earth before we pollute ourselves out of it entirely. Have a nice day everyone.
Meredith W. Nicholson
Venice
Grateful for VRBH
Editor:
We seem to read so many negative things about our regional hospital. However, this is a big thanks.
I recently had an incident that meant I had to go to the emergency room at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital.
I can not say enough good things about the emergency room staff and all the nurses and the surgeon that operated on me.
Partly due to age related issues both my husband and I have been patients at the hospital occasionally over the past few years.
We are so appreciative that we have this facility right here on the Island.
We keep seeing the bad press that Bayfront has received and yet we only have excellent things to say and are pretty sure there are many others who are also very grateful for the care they have received.
The facilities were clean and the nurses and doctors were terrific.
Bobbie and Jim Haehlen
Venice
President Trump sent by God
Editor:
This President more than any other in the last 75 years I believe has been sent by God to bring this country back to (The In God We Trust) country of the United States of America of our forefathers.
You can try to defeat him but until God is ready you will not succeed and God does not want the liberal platform of abortion, homosexual, gay marriage, transgender bathrooms all are considered sins in the Bible.
I know this will not be printed because it’s not politically correct, but the Bible says speak the truth and the truth will set you free I am sure there are still some people out there who remember the Bible (Gods Word).
Bruce Farley
Venice
Why not act
instead of react
Editor:
I ‘m not quite sure how to reply after reading the letter on May 25 regarding the indigent and homeless population described as “invading and detracting from our Florida Shangri-la.” I have been a full-time resident of Venice for seven years. I have to admit, when I first read the letter, I thought that perhaps it was written tongue-in-cheek. The first two descriptions the author gives of her experiences with less fortunate people (library and leaving church on Easter) demonstrate a lack of compassion. She expressed that she wants to feel “safe, unbothered and comfortable at all times.”
I am shocked that anyone could have such a selfish fantasy. I want to say “Who do you think you are?” But for the grace of God, there go I… None of us is immune from hardship or crisis. Every person is made in the image of God, and every person has a story.
I would submit that the attitude expressed in the letter is a detraction from “proclaiming a lasting love affair with Venice.” Hopefully we all are “bothered” and “uncomfortable” to the point of wanting to be a part of a solution that gives indigent and homeless people dignity, worth and value.
Denise Strathdee
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.