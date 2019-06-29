Safety needs to be higher priority
Editor:
I am at the Anderson Building in Venice several times a week. I have asked multiple employees and members of the sheriff’s office this same question, just a little different.
When I walk into the first floor main door there is free access. Anyone who wants to cause harm or bring a weapon into the building on the first floor can and these scenarios are become all to regular.
On the second floor is the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office security check point. I am wondering why that security check point is not at the first floor at the front door with this the only entrance for everyone.
What makes the security checkpoint just for the judges, employees and people coming to court? I kiddingly asked a sheriff one day if the reason was because of the judges on that floor, his response “possible.” Every person entering this facility deserves the same type of security not just the second floor. This is without a doubt a sense of false security. Do we need to wait for something to “happen” there before the safety and security of all of us is protected?
Caroline Lawrence
Venice
We need to stand up against prejudice
Editor:
I recently attended an open forum on social justice issues in our community which have included discussions on poverty, racism, violence.
The speaker gave an address about racial issues in our community from personal experiences. In the presentation, the speaker told of an incident that occurred in downtown Venice. As the speaker began to enter a restaurant, someone on the street yelled “N…!” Not only was that appalling to hear, it was also appalling that no one on the street that day stopped to admonish the person who yelled the insult.
Following the address there was an opportunity for questions and answers. The question was asked, “Do you feel safer in Venice or in New York?” The speaker paused then replied, “New York.”
For a community that prides itself on the beauty of our city, our theatre, our symphony, our schools, our neighborhoods, our beaches, our service industry, our healthcare, our restaurants, in welcoming visitors and new retirees, this egregious act was a disgrace and a wake-up call that we as a community must stand-up against prejudice whenever it exposes its ugliness against race, religion, creed, gender. We can’t just include some, we must include all with dignity, fairness, and equality.
Paula Klein Gray
Venice
Hoping the Hamilton Building is kept up
Editor:
I see that the Venice Theatre has now acquired the Hamilton Building. I hope that they tend to it better than they have their other building, the old ABC.
The Venetian Waterway Park runs adjacent to this property and it has been unsightly for years. There is usually a dumpster sitting there, trashed props and sets in pieces laying around. They have painted props and backdrops and a good portion of the pavement. To them I am sure it is “out the back door”, but to those of us who ride the KMI Bridge and the bike trail, it is just plain ugly.
As they start to occupy the Hamilton Building I hope they will be mindful that their buildings are the gateway to the city for bikers and pedestrians. Instead of instantly conveying a negative image they could be creating a positive, both for the city of Venice and themselves.
Tim Leach
Nokomis
Reconsider your thoughts about the president
Editor:
Responding to the articles in last Saturday’s letters regarding President Trump, I refer you to Romans 13, Verses 1 to 3, in the Bible (oops, I mentioned the B word), which states in part, “the governing authorities that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore, whoever resists what He has appointed will incur judgment.” I believe many will agree President Trump won despite the odds against him, a true miracle. It would help to read the complete passage.
As well, God does create man and woman equal and we should love one another. I can state without equivocation that the President loves our country and the people in it, without prejudices of which so many accuse him without foundation. His actions for the benefit of Americans proves that. Just honestly consider his beneficial actions.
Charles Magill
Venice
Life is what you make of it
Editor:
Where, in your opinion piece on Senior Nirvana, is any hint of personal responsibility? Vietnam Era seniors are dying off faster than their predecessors, according to my VA medic. Half of my high school graduating class and over half of my army outfit have passed on. Most of the rest have serious health issues.
The root cause of all this is not social neglect by the states, but in lifestyle choices made at an early age: no exercise, drinking, use of recreational drugs, and smoking. Obesity, alcoholism, type II diabetes, nicotine and hard drug addiction are all reversible. If recovery is started early enough, recovery can be had with few residual health issues and less stress on the tax payer dollar.
The game of life is won by those who travel the furthest in life with the highest quality of life. It is not won by those who get handouts, who are always trying to get over on the man. It is not won by the whiners and the chronic complainers.
Take a hard look at the lifestyle choices of healthy seniors. Decades ago, I made a decision to avoid doctors and hospitals by staying healthy. Yes, it’s a process. Yes, it takes a long time. Yes, it takes discipline to work through the necessary trial and error to find the right solutions. But all of that is so much better than the alternative.
Tom Perrin
Venice
