Differing opinion about president
Editor:
After reading a recent letter to the editor, I was compelled to respond.
They claimed Trump was chosen by God to be our 45th president and nothing could be further from the truth.
Our founding fathers were adamant about the separation of church and state, and I’m sure God feels the same.
God has no interest in politics other than the damage it does to people and the well-being of our planet.
Trump’s occupancy at the White House is proof positive that God does not take sides.
Trump’s extensive criminal past and present are glossed over to placate religious extremists in order to garner their votes. Nothing more.
God is not racist like Trump, the Bible is not our Constitution and Russia and the 1 percent are in control of our government through Trump and the GOP.
The facts are there for all to see, but so many choose FOX instead. This is not how government is supposed to work.
Robert Caiello
Venice
Roundabout is dangerous and getting worse
Editor:
Is anybody in the traffic department critically thinking?
Adding a traffic signal less than a tenth-of-a-mile south of the Venice roundabout adds insult to injury by creating a traffic nightmare.
The roundabout expedited the traffic flow but remains... a flawed implementation. The Venice roundabout is too small by half, making it tough to select and enter the correct lanes; second, no right-turn-only lane was provided.
The “planners” then allowed two exits from Jacaranda, less than a tenth-of-a-mile south of the roundabout. Traffic exiting Venice Commons onto Jacaranda northbound is extremely dangerous due to the high volume of traffic in the lanes of traffic moving northbound.
Stunning now to see the new Floridian development will be sharing the Venice Commons intersection, making that northbound turn an effort to cheat the Grimm Reaper. Just bad engineering and planning all around.
Now, adding insult to injury and attempting to “correct” the bad engineering the “crack planning team” added a traffic signal. During rush hours, vehicles will back up at the light and cause a stand-still at the roundabout.
Think about it. The situation created will negate any meaningful assistance to traffic flow provided by the roundabout and will result in many more crashes. As they say, “get a clue.”
Jack Beale
Venice
Keep your butts off the beach
Editor:
Hmmm. Why do we hate to see people smoking on our beaches you ask?
Three or four times a week, my husband and I go to the South Jetty just to enjoy the beauty. We always take a pair of grabbers and a trash sack and pick up any trash we see.
Today in the space of less than 15 feet, on the walkway along the canal out to the Jetty, we picked up 37 cigarette butts. If you walk out on the Pier by Sharky’s you can see hundreds of cigarette butts wedged down between the pier boards.
I can understand a candy wrapper or napkin getting away from someone in the wind, but cigarette butts are intentionally thrown down by smokers with disgusting and disrespectful behavior.
They have no respect for our environment, the wildlife or other people. And that my friends, is why we hate to see people smoking on our beaches and in our beautiful Florida parks, preserves and wildlife areas.
Janice Love
Venice
Disagree with another letter writer
Editor:
In reference to a recent letter to the editor, how dare you tell us what God wants or how God perceives those who maybe different then you.
In the eyes of God, man is created equal and it doesn’t matter what the person’s beliefs are or how they choose to live their life. God says we should love one another.
Your prejudices are what brings hatred in the world. Stop your cynicism and learn to love one another. Everyone has the right of freedom to choose who they are and what they do.
We don’t need a president who is unable to treat all his constituents equally and with love. A moral president would see and treasure everyone’s humanity with love and respect.
Melinda Schell
Venice
