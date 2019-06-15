Constitution Amendments need
to be revisited
Editor:
With all the chaos of the last election and the rash of mass killings happening in our country, I believe it is time to revisit two Amendments to the Constitution: Articles II and XII.
Article II states simply: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
We have a Militia. It’s called the U.S. Military composed of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard.
This Amendment was written in 1791. It’s needs to revised to today’s standards. When it was written, any sort of police force was slim to none, so people needed arms to protect themselves.
They also needed them to provide food by hunting deer, buffalo, rabbit, squirrel, etc. since there were no supermarkets.
How many people hunt for food today? If they do hunt, is it for sport or do they eat what they kill? Do gun owners lock their arms away safely when not in use, or can youngsters reach them?
Do we really need large guns that repeat machine-gun style to hunt? Today, the majority of arms use is used to murder people.
Article XII covers the electoral college. It was written in 1803 when there weren’t a lot of people in this country. Also, only white men could vote.
The idea of winner take all of the electoral votes is ridiculous. Divide them up whether by county or percentage. If a Democrat receives 48 percent of the vote, the Republican receives 49 percent of the vote, and all the other candidates receive 3 percent, then divide the electoral votes accordingly. This, in my humble opinion, is a much fairer answer.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
New licenses
coming soon to Venice
Editor:
On June 1, The Venice Gondolier published a release, from the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles, about the redesign of the Florida driver’s license and ID card.
The new format will be available by the end of August with enhanced security features, including the removal of the magnetic strip on the back.
It is my pleasure to share that my Venice office at the Anderson Administration Center was a pilot site for the new card issuance.
As of May 29, any Sarasota County resident renewing or obtaining their license in Venice will be issued the new card.
All our locations will have the new licenses and ID cards by July 30.
It is important to note that Florida has extensive requirements when renewing or obtaining a driver’s license or ID card. Visit www.SarasotaTaxCollector.com or call 941.861.8300, option 2 to learn what is required before coming into the office.
Barbara Ford-Coates
Sarasota County Tax Collector
Solar panels pay for themselves over time
Editor:
I was shocked to read that when Council Member Helen Moore asked Architect Todd Sweet whether solar panels were being considered in the design of the new fire station, he said that in his experience solar “tends to be a real budget buster.”
The cost of solar has fallen dramatically in recent years, and in the long term, solar more than pays for itself by reducing the cost of electricity. The city should be leading the way in renewable energy; solar is a a win-win situation here in the Sunshine State.
Stewart David
Venice
Differing opinion
about president
Editor:
After reading a recent letter to the editor, I was compelled to respond.
They claimed Trump was chosen by God to be our 45th president and nothing could be further from the truth.
Our founding fathers were adamant about the separation of church and state, and I’m sure God feels the same.
God has no interest in politics other than the damage it does to people and the well-being of our planet.
Trump’s occupancy at the White House is proof positive that God does not take sides.
Trump’s extensive criminal past and present are glossed over to placate religious extremists in order to garner their votes. Nothing more.
God is not racist like Trump, the Bible is not our Constitution and Russia and the 1 percent are in control of our government through Trump and the GOP.
The facts are there for all to see, but so many choose FOX instead. This is not how government is supposed to work.
Robert Caiello
Venice
Roundabout is dangerous and getting worse
Editor:
Is anybody in the traffic department critically thinking?
Adding a traffic signal less than a tenth-of-a-mile south of the Venice roundabout adds insult to injury by creating a traffic nightmare.
The roundabout expedited the traffic flow but remains... a flawed implementation. The Venice roundabout is too small by half, making it tough to select and enter the correct lanes; second, no right-turn-only lane was provided.
The “planners” then allowed two exits from Jacaranda, less than a tenth-of-a-mile south of the roundabout. Traffic exiting Venice Commons onto Jacaranda northbound is extremely dangerous due to the high volume of traffic in the lanes of traffic moving northbound.
Stunning now to see the new Floridian development will be sharing the Venice Commons intersection, making that northbound turn an effort to cheat the Grimm Reaper. Just bad engineering and planning all around.
Now, adding insult to injury and attempting to “correct” the bad engineering the “crack planning team” added a traffic signal. During rush hours, vehicles will back up at the light and cause a stand-still at the roundabout.
Think about it. The situation created will negate any meaningful assistance to traffic flow provided by the roundabout and will result in many more crashes. As they say, “get a clue.”
Jack Beale
Venice
Keep your butts
off the beach
Editor:
Hmmm. Why do we hate to see people smoking on our beaches you ask?
Three or four times a week, my husband and I go to the South Jetty just to enjoy the beauty. We always take a pair of grabbers and a trash sack and pick up any trash we see.
Today in the space of less than 15 feet, on the walkway along the canal out to the Jetty, we picked up 37 cigarette butts. If you walk out on the Pier by Sharky’s you can see hundreds of cigarette butts wedged down between the pier boards.
I can understand a candy wrapper or napkin getting away from someone in the wind, but cigarette butts are intentionally thrown down by smokers with disgusting and disrespectful behavior.
They have no respect for our environment, the wildlife or other people. And that my friends, is why we hate to see people smoking on our beaches and in our beautiful Florida parks, preserves and wildlife areas.
Janice Love
Venice
