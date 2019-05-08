#WalkAway
The #WalkAway movement started by former liberal, Brandon Straka, welcomes free-thinking Democrats who see the far-left socialists as hijacking the party of WWI and WWII.
Millions of Democrats are rejecting nine-month abortions (infanticide), anti-Semitic rhetoric, 70 percent tax rates, unsafe open borders, euthanasia of terminal seniors, and deteriorating freedom of speech and religion.
This movement is gaining strength as Reagan Democrats refuse to be bullied by politicians who have abandoned their American values.
Democrats can now #WalkAway from contentious behavior, doxxing, intolerant political correctness, and the hate against conservatives that is driving the new Democrat socialists.
Here in Venice we must choose to defend our Constitution or become a banana republic, a dictator-deprived Venezuela, a socialist European economy, or mob-ruled democracy.
Anything other than our constitutional republic would end the only true bastion of liberty the world has ever had and would doom our country as a world leader.
Radical socialists in the Democratic party are strong-arming all democrats into identifying with infanticide, groupthink, and believing that free things for everyone is actually realistic.
Socialism was unthinkable for America until liberals declared war on our Republic and dragged in all Democrats. Lenin said of socialism: “Communism is the goal of all socialism.”
The time has come for all sane democrats and left-leaning independents to re-evaluate how America’s future can be unified. Democrats, if you are appalled at what some radical democrats are doing with your party, just #WalkAway!
A.M. Young
Venice
Attention dog owner, keep dogs on leashEditor:
On April 18 while walking on Nokomis Beach I was attacked by a dog not on a leash.
The dog bit and scratched me, knocked me down, tore my shirt, and then the dog and its owner ran away while giving me false information on who he was and were he lived. It was obvious that he was not an honorable person.
The point here is this dog was and is dangerous and got away to perhaps attack another person on another day.
This could have happened to a child or a much older person with life-threatening results.
The police were called and my wounds taken care of by a very fast emergency response team. Please, if you have a dog who is aggressive keep them on a leash and away from those of us just wanting to have a nice quiet walk on the public beach.
In the future any dog that approaches me not on a leash will be considered dangerous and will be handled accordingly.
Dr. John E. Delp
Nokomis
Floridians need help ASAPEditor:
My heart breaks after seeing the pictures of Michael’s hurricane damage in the paper. It has been over 200 days since landfall Oct. 12, 2018.
The Senate has failed to release the $14.2 Billion in emergency relief package due to political games being played. Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017. They have received aid from the U.S for nearly two years. How those funds were managed is the problem and should not be compared with helping the panhandle of Florida.
The Congress will be returned from their Easter/Passover break on April 29. Then the Legislature adjourned May 3.
With our nation in crisis you would think these people would spend more time working together for the good of the country. They act like a bunch of spoiled children. They work for us.
They need to get to work and solve problems, not make problems. With 72 million tons of trees down over 80 miles of the Panhandle we are facing a wild fire disaster.
For God’s sake help those people. We could be next.
Sandra Brookshire
Venice
Please support Venice ChoraleEditor:
I just arrived home after attending the final concert of the season for The Venice Chorale. It was absolutely fabulous.
The whole program from beginning to end, under the direction of talented Peter Madpak and Donna Ambrose, was so enriching.
Included in the program besides the Chorale itself were the wonderful young people, instrumentalists and finally the out of this world soloists.
The Venice community should do more to support the Chorale and fill every seat at VPAC.
As a Chorale member I had to sit out this concert for personal reasons but will be really happy and proud to be back singing with The Venice Chorale in the fall.
Julie McMullen
Venice
Thank you one and allEditor:
Big thank you to Crow’s Nest Restaurant and their employees, Rhonda, Carly and Michelle who served all the volunteers a great lunch at the Venice mooring field clean up event.
Thank you to Ken Lackmann for organizing all the scuba divers from Suncoast Reef Rovers, Venice ROTC team, Sarasota Bay Watch, Venice Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife, Seatow team and all the volunteers who participated in this event.
Deena Lonzo
Venice
Make your
voice heard, vote
Editor:
Your vote counts.
I have been politically active my whole life.
When dealing with issues in a small community such as a township or village the individual person matters.
When dealing with issues on a city, county, state, or national level the individual matters only if they make a large contribution to a politician.
The only influence you will have has a normal citizen is your vote.
Look for endorsements from organizations you respect or do your homework and check the actual voting records of incumbent candidates.
All the protests, letter writing, and emails to your elected politicians do nothing to change their mind.
You can sway public opinion and then some candidates will give lip service to the issues.
Register and vote. It’s the only way to make change.
Joe Kehoe
Venice
Something
to consider
Editor:
For those of you considering visiting Venice or buying a home here, allow me to give you fair warning. Venice is a noisy place.
We have a small airport here that offers training to would be future pilots. These planes tend to fly in a tight circular pattern over the same area about every five minutes.
If there are three of these planes in the sky at one time that equates to 36 noise episodes every hour. It is often much worse than that.
The planes fly low so if you are on your balcony, in your lanai, on the bike trail, at the beach, or shopping downtown you will be exposed to the loud and persistent airplane noise in Venice.
If you are looking for peace and quiet on your vacation or for your retirement home I suggest you go somewhere else.
All small airports are not created equal. The Venice Airport is particularly annoying. I moved here over four years ago and bought a home without properly vetting the area.
I wish someone had informed me that Venice has a noise problem.
Timothy Bultema
Venice
