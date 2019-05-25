Homeless population bringing city down
Editor:
I am a very long-time Snowbird resident of Venice and absolutely love my second home for the following reasons:
Venice’s jetty.
The Y’s swimming pool.
The new library.
Regular festivals and events.
The Goodwill bookstore.
The newly rehabilitated downtown street scape.
Free parking.
Clean Public restroom availability.
Thrift shops benefitting charities.
The historical Venice Museum, Higel House and Train Depot.
A first rate airport.
A downtown complex of library, arts center, community center, performance center at the high school, and Venice’s Theater.
My one complaint that I hope can be remedied through input from fellow residents and city leaders is how can we keep the indigent and homeless population from invading and detracting from our own Florida Shrangri-la?
Recently, one unkempt man sat next to me in the library, snoring loudly, smelling badly, and clutching half a sandwich in his fist.
After leaving church on Easter Sunday, I was verbally accosted by a beggar who lay near the dumpster in the church’s parking lot. And recently, as I walked the scenic trail, a pot-smoking couple lay in the weeds on a blanket and asked me for a hand-out. Am I now scared to be alone in Venice? Kind of but I take solace in knowing that more video cameras have been installed downtown and at the airport. I realize vagrancy and homelessness are a nation-wide problem, but I don’t want it curbing my enthusiasm for Venice. Please city council members and police, address this issue so all can proclaim their lasting love affair with Venice and feel safe, unbothered, and comfortable at all times.
Kathy A. Megyeri
Venice
More guns
not the answer
A recent column “More guns in Florida schools? Lawmakers say that’s the answer,” which made several valid points. However the writer didn’t go far enough. Having been a police officer for 25 years and paid to carry a gun and received firearms training yearly, I think I can speak to this issue with some knowledge.
The example of the school resource officers gun going off “accidentally” is suspect in of itself. What it does is expose the issue no one talks about: collateral damage. Like the writer says people equate what they see in the movies or on TV with real life. Nothing can be further from the truth. In a controlled situation (the range) after running to get the adrenaline pumping (to simulate an active scene) with the training officers firing blanks around you, the trained officer would be lucky if 30 percent of his shots found their target. This begs the question, what happens to the ones that miss?
This is a fact that our legislators and other NRA front men ignore. Who’s liable when a teacher fires, misses and kills or maims a student or another teacher or a responding officer? Have the school administrators given this any thought? Apparently our esteemed legislators have not. Have the schools themselves thought about what the liability would do to the school district? Has the teacher given any thought to their personal liability?
Getting back to the “accidental discharge,” I carried the same gun, a Sig model 26. With the gun in it’s holster and the safety strap snapped you could bang that up against the wall all day and it wouldn’t fire. The gun needs the trigger pulled. My guess, and that’s all it is based on my experience, is the safety strap wasn’t snapped and the officer had his finger near or on the trigger, again just my experienced opinion.
I seriously doubt this piece of NRA legislation has addressed the liability issue.
More guns in a school, movie theater, church, temple, etc. is not the answer
Larry Basta
Venice
Outstanding care
received by VRBH
Editor:
My reason for writing this letter is to reiterate what Mr. Ken Dando recently wrote regarding his experience at Venice Regional Hospital with Dr. John Galat, his outstanding team, and the highly experienced and caring nursing staff in the Coronary Care ICU.
I am a 100 percent disabled Vietnam Veteran who, for years, have been under the care of the Veterans’ Administration. I noticed changes in how I was feeling, so in September 2018, I sought treatment at the VA. I was advised by doctors there that everything seemed to be good, and to come back in a year. My wife encouraged me to seek help outside of the VA. Thank goodness I did. I contacted Dr. Joseph Balzano here in Venice, and my condition went from “all is well, see you next year” diagnosis by the VA to an emergency quadruple bypass.
After consulting with Dr. Balzano, Dr. Galat and his team of what I call “angels,” swooped into my room to explain the seriousness of my condition and talked to us in depth about the upcoming emergency procedure. My wife and I were completely confident that my life was being placed in the hands of a highly qualified cardiac surgeon and his team.
As stated by Mr. Dando, Venice Regional has not received good press in recent months. However, I wanted to let our community know that we were so impressed with the outstanding care I received at the Venice Regional Bayfront cardiac unit and how grateful I am to them.
Raymond Benkosky
Venice
Help Goodwill
help others
Editor:
Older Americans Month is observed every May to recognize older Americans and their contributions to our communities. This year’s OAM theme, Connect, Create, Contribute, encourages older adults and their communities to: connect with friends, family, and services that support participation; create by engaging in activities that promote learning, health, and personal enrichment; and contribute time, talent, and life experience to benefit others.
As volunteers, employers, educators, mentors, advocates, and more, older Americans offer insight and experience that benefit the entire community. Goodwills across the country utilize older workers to bring knowledge, experience, and maturity to the workplace.
Goodwill Manasota locally provides services to hundreds of older Americans each year. As of March 2019, we employed more than 200 workers who were 55 or older — including one who works in Venice who will be 90 in November. We served 772 people in 2018 who were 55 or older through our various programs and services.
Congress is currently considering funding for important job training programs — including those benefiting older workers — for Fiscal Year 2020. The Older Americans Act is due for reauthorization next year as well.
We hope you will speak up to let our elected officials know you expect them to provide support and advocacy for older workers, assisting Goodwill in providing goodwill to these capable Americans.
Bob Rosinsky
President and CEO, Goodwill Manasota
I believe...
Editor:
I believe in pro choice. I believe in freedom of speech, in the freedom to love the person of your choosing, the freedom of religion, and the separation of church and state.
I believe in the right to bear arms, that all men are created equal, and that includes women, (to be specific for those of you who think you are superior.)
I believe we should support our troops, even if we do not necessarily support those who currently govern us.
I believe that we should respect one another, even if we have differences. I believe in live and let live... but you stay on your side of the fence and I will stay on mine.
We all bleed red when we are cut, so we need to find better ways to get along in this world, and most definitely to find better ways to treat the earth before we pollute ourselves out of it entirely. Have a nice day everyone.
Meredith W. Nicholson
Venice
We are grateful
for VRBH
Editor:
We seem to read so many negative things about our regional hospital. However, this is a big thanks.
I recently had an incident that meant I had to go to the emergency room at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital.
I can not say enough good things about the emergency room staff and all the nurses and the surgeon that operated on me.
Partly due to age related issues both my husband and I have been patients at the hospital occasionally over the past few years.
We are so appreciative that we have this facility right here on the Island.
We keep seeing the bad press that Bayfront has received and yet we only have excellent things to say and are pretty sure there are many others who are also very grateful for the care they have received.
The facilities were clean and the nurses and doctors were terrific.
Bobbie and Jim Haehlen
Venice
