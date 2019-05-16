Thank you one and all
Editor:
Big thank you to Crow’s Nest Restaurant and their employees, Rhonda, Carly and Michelle who served all the volunteers a great lunch at the Venice mooring field clean up event.
Thank you to Ken Lackmann for organizing all the scuba divers from Suncoast Reef Rovers, Venice ROTC team, Sarasota Bay Watch, Venice Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife, Seatow team and all the volunteers who participated in this event.
Deena Lonzo
Venice
Make your
voice heard, vote
Editor:
Your vote counts.
I have been politically active my whole life.
When dealing with issues in a small community such as a township or village the individual person matters.
When dealing with issues on a city, county, state, or national level the individual matters only if they make a large contribution to a politician.
The only influence you will have has a normal citizen is your vote.
Look for endorsements from organizations you respect or do your homework and check the actual voting records of incumbent candidates.
All the protests, letter writing, and emails to your elected politicians do nothing to change their mind.
You can sway public opinion and then some candidates will give lip service to the issues.
Register and vote. It’s the only way to make change.
Joe Kehoe
Venice
Something
to consider
Editor:
For those of you considering visiting Venice or buying a home here, allow me to give you fair warning. Venice is a noisy place.
We have a small airport here that offers training to would be future pilots. These planes tend to fly in a tight circular pattern over the same area about every five minutes.
If there are three of these planes in the sky at one time that equates to 36 noise episodes every hour. It is often much worse than that.
The planes fly low so if you are on your balcony, in your lanai, on the bike trail, at the beach, or shopping downtown you will be exposed to the loud and persistent airplane noise in Venice.
If you are looking for peace and quiet on your vacation or for your retirement home I suggest you go somewhere else.
All small airports are not created equal. The Venice Airport is particularly annoying. I moved here over four years ago and bought a home without properly vetting the area.
I wish someone had informed me that Venice has a noise problem.
Timothy Bultema
Venice
Homeless population
bringing city down
Editor:
I am a very long-time Snowbird resident of Venice and absolutely love my second home for the following reasons:
Venice’s jetty.
The Y’s swimming pool.
The new library.
Regular festivals and events.
The Goodwill bookstore.
The newly rehabilitated downtown street scape.
Free parking.
Clean Public restroom availability.
Thrift shops benefitting charities.
The historical Venice Museum, Higel House and Train Depot.
A first rate airport.
A downtown complex of library, arts center, community center, performance center at the high school, and Venice’s Theater.
My one complaint that I hope can be remedied through input from fellow residents and city leaders is how can we keep the indigent and homeless population from invading and detracting from our own Florida Shrangri-la?
Recently, one unkempt man sat next to me in the library, snoring loudly, smelling badly, and clutching half a sandwich in his fist.
After leaving church on Easter Sunday, I was verbally accosted by a beggar who lay near the dumpster in the church’s parking lot. And recently, as I walked the scenic trail, a pot-smoking couple lay in the weeds on a blanket and asked me for a hand-out. Am I now scared to be alone in Venice? Kind of but I take solace in knowing that more video cameras have been installed downtown and at the airport. I realize vagrancy and homelessness are a nation-wide problem, but I don’t want it curbing my enthusiasm for the Venice. Please city council members and police, address this issue so all can proclaim their lasting love affair with Venice and feel safe, unbothered, and comfortable at all times.
Kathy A. Megyeri
Venice
More guns
not the answer
A recent column "More guns in Florida schools? Lawmakers say that's the answer" which made several valid points. However the writer didn't go far enough. Having been a police officer for 25 years and paid to carry a gun and received firearms training yearly, I think I can speak to this issue with some knowledge.
The example of the school resource officers gun going off "accidentally" is suspect in of itself. What it does is expose the issue no one talks about: collateral damage. Like the writer says people equate what they see in the movies or on TV with real life. Nothing can be further from the truth. In a controlled situation (the range) after running to get the adrenaline pumping ( to simulate an active scene) with the training officers firing blanks around you, the trained officer would be lucky if 30 percent of his shots found their target. This begs the question, what happens to the ones that miss?
This is a fact that our legislators and other NRA front men ignore. Who's liable when a teacher fires, misses and kills or maims a student or another teacher or a responding officer? Have the school administrators given this any thought? Apparently our esteemed legislators have not. Have the schools themselves thought about what the liability would do to the school district? Has the teacher given any thought to their personal liability?
Getting back to the "accidental discharge", I carried the same gun a Sig model 26. With the gun in it's holster and the safety strap snapped you could bang that up against the wall all day and it wouldn't fire. The gun needs the trigger pulled. My guess, and that's all it is based on my experience is the safety strap wasn't snapped and the officer had his finger near or on the trigger, again just my experienced opinion.
I seriously doubt this piece of NRA legislation has addressed the liability issue.
More guns in a school, movie theater, church, temple, etc. is not the answer
Larry Basta
Venice
Outstanding care
received by VRBH
Editor:
My reason for writing this letter is to reiterate what Mr. Ken Dando recently wrote regarding his experience at Venice Regional Hospital with Dr. John Galat, his outstanding team, and the highly experienced and caring nursing staff in the Coronary Care ICU.
I am a 100 percent disabled Vietnam Veteran who, for years, have been under the care of the Veterans’ Administration. I noticed changes in how I was feeling, so in September 2018, I sought treatment at the VA. I was advised by doctors there that everything seemed to be good, and to come back in a year. My wife encouraged me to seek help outside of the VA. Thank goodness I did. I contacted Dr. Joseph Balzano here in Venice, and my condition went from “all is well, see you next year diagnosis by the VA , to an emergency quadruple bypass.
After consulting with Dr. Balzano, Dr. Galat, and his team of what I call “angels”, swooped into my to explain the seriousness of my condition and talked to us in depth about the upcoming emergency procedure. My wife and were I completely confident that my life was being placed in the hands of a highly qualified cardiac surgeon and his team.
As stated by Mr. Dando, Venice Regional has not received good press in recent months. However, I wanted to let our community know that we were so impressed with the outstanding care I received at the Venice Regional Bayfront cardiac unit and how grateful I am to them.
Raymond Benkosky
Venice
Check the date
before you donate
Editor:
I was one of many folks who volunteered in Nokomis at the Laurel Civic Association to sort through the food donations that were left on mailboxes for the mail carriers to pick up. A lot of extra work for the carriers, and a lot of volunteers sorting donations.
Here’s my bone to pick with many of the people who left those donations. We had to throw away almost as much as we were able to save. You would not believe how old some of those cans and packages were. It became a standing joke to see who threw away the oldest, most out-of-date, donation. 2003 and 2011 were my two oldest.
So, I’m sure your hearts were in the right place. But next year, please check your expiration dates.
Kathleen Schwartz
Venice
Help Goodwill
help others
Editor:
Older Americans Month is observed every May to recognize older Americans and their contributions to our communities. This year's OAM theme, Connect, Create, Contribute, encourages older adults and their communities to: connect with friends, family, and services that support participation; create by engaging in activities that promote learning, health, and personal enrichment; and contribute time, talent, and life experience to benefit others.
As volunteers, employers, educators, mentors, advocates, and more, older Americans offer insight and experience that benefit the entire community. Goodwills across the country utilize older workers to bring knowledge, experience, and maturity to the workplace.
Goodwill Manasota locally provides services to hundreds of older Americans each year. As of March 2019, we employed more than 200 workers who were 55 or older -- including one who works in Venice who will be 90 in November. We served 772 people in 2018 who were 55 or older through our various programs and services.
Congress is currently considering funding for important job training programs -- including those benefiting older workers -- for Fiscal Year 2020. The Older Americans Act is due for reauthorization next year as well.
We hope you will speak up to let our elected officials know you expect them to provide support and advocacy for older workers, assisting Goodwill in providing goodwill to these capable Americans.
Bob Rosinsky
President and CEO, Goodwill Manasota
