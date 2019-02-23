The wall will not help
Editor:
I found it interesting that three writers “coincidentally” supported the wall. As might be expected, their reasons were, unfortunately, not substantiated by facts.
First, contrary to one assertion, no wall has been found effective. In fact, even the Border Patrol feels the money would be better spent on technology, etc.
Second, crimes committed by immigrants are a tiny fraction, not zero, but very small. Again, FBI statistics are available. Yet a writer has evidently been fooled by assertions we are being overrun. It is interesting that the Trump golf courses, hotels, have been hiring undocumented immigrants for years, until just this month when publicity made them stop. How dangerous were these people trump hired?
Finally, I publish a community page, on the Internet, and recently I have been receiving multiple messages, disagreeing with my and others posts. All reflect a so-called conservative point of view. It is clear to me from my experience and yours that people are organizing to spread their propaganda, a harsh word, but one which fits efforts of this kind, without regard for the point of view.
Ed Martin
Venice
Fence is ugly, unnecessary
Editor:
Regarding the front page story about the Venice Avenue black fence, I’m disappointed the entire fence is not being removed, only some portions of the double fence. I have yet to hear of even one person say the fence looks good. If you read the Facebook page of Venice Rants and Raves, there have been many posts mentioning the “ugly” black fence with dozens of responders all agreeing the fence looks terrible. Many responders mentioned that jaywalking is not even a major problem on Venice Avenue, thus the fence is not only ugly, but unnecessary.
Kathleen Albright
Venice
More access for bikes
Editor:
It seems like the downtown beautification project is at a standstill over the median area. Since the sidewalks have excluded bicycle traffic (good idea), and a bicycle lane was not added to the roadway, how about a bike path down the middle of the median? There could be bicycle racks at each crosswalk. If we want to promote bicycling in our area, we need to make the downtown area accessible.
Frank Marrapese
Venice
Downtown looking good
Editor:
Main Street Venice is finally starting to look good... The one exception is that ugly black fence. Too much government oversight. I’m curious to know how many pedestrians were injured by jaywalking during the past ten years. And wouldn’t they be liable for their own violation? The foxtails are very pretty but when one of the large heavy fronds falls, who will be liable?
Herman Reich
Osprey
Venice lucky to have VRBH
Editor:
Over the past few years, Venice Regional Bayfront Health (aka as Venice Hospital), has been criticized for various reasons. I’ve heard that some people have gone to other area hospitals due to this criticism. In my opinion, avoiding Venice Hospital is a big mistake.
From my experiences, I have found Venice Hospital to provide nothing but outstanding care. I had a triple bypass some years ago, a surgical biopsy of my lung a few years ago and last month I had a catheterization of my heart and carotid arteries including a stent installed, all at Venice Hospital. The care I received was excellent. Cleanliness was outstanding. The staff in all departments that I visited was extremely professional. Everyone went above and beyond to keep me comfortable. Their goal was to get me well so I could go home after the shortest stay possible.
Also, my cardiac and pulmonary physical therapy experiences over the years at Venice Hospital have been very professional as well.
Driving into Sarasota for health care is a waste of time and gas, in my opinion. We have an excellent health care facility right here in Venice that we can and should safely use.
Ron Wentworth
Nokomis
