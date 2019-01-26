The fence must go
Editor:
I completely agree with a previous letter writer about the state of the immensely ugly black metal fences being placed in the center greens on West Venice Avenue.
I understand the intent is to prevent jay walking. However, in the years that I have lived in Venice, I have never witnessed that to be much of a problem. We have clearly marked cross walks and drivers are compelled by law to stop for pedestrians.
No amount of plantings will mitigate the ugliness of these fences. This is a huge price for townspeople to pay considering it attempts to solve an essentially non existent problem. I have also spoken to a number of shop owners and towns folks and have found an almost complete consensus to the view that the fences are hideous and unnecessary.
I have heard the fences described as like the bars on the windows in blighted urban neighborhoods. One waitress said they looked like jail and prison fences. As a gardener, I can tell you that plantings can easily solve the imaginary jay walking problem and look beautiful. We do not need more concrete or metal on the greens except as benches.
I appreciate the work that has gone into improving the avenue and have been patient with the construction process. But the fences must go.
Marsha Davis
Venice
Please shut down the Venice airport
Editor:
Why does the Venice airport continue to exist? Who is flying over our homes, downtown, schools, and beaches spreading their persistent and excessive noise on a daily basis? What will it take to shut the airport down so we all have a chance to live in peace? Whose powerful hands control the operation and future of the airport, and are the residents of Venice allowed any input? Right now Venice has an identity crises. It is improving an already beautiful downtown and has several wonderful natural beaches. Still it allows an airport, in the middle of a residential area, to fly it’s planes low and loud over the heads of people who live and vacation here. It makes no sense. It is time to shut this airport down and force them to move to a more rural area where they will bother no one. The airport facility which is used by relatively few people should be turned into a park that can be used by every person who enter and reside within the borders of our fine community.
Timothy Bultema
Venice
Officials shouldn’t
get paid either
Editor:
Trump and Congress should be locked in a room until they reach a agreement. Plus no federal elected reps should receive salaries until the shutdown is resolved. They should also not get any back pay. Clearly they feel they are above the law, aren’t they mandated to have the budget done in September?
Denny Mertz
Venice
