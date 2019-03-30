Invasion -- a border crisis
Editor:
Article 4, Section 4 of our Constitution states in part: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government and shall protect each of them against Invasion.“ Our Republic has a crisis at the border and it’s an invasion of drugs, human trafficking, MS-13 gang members, and infectious diseases — typhus, shigella, trench fever, and Hepatitis.
The outrage of sanctuary cities welcoming illegal aliens has many Americans concerned. Open borders allowing foreigners to illegally enter the U.S. and live on the streets along with homeless veterans and poor families, have created a horrendous hygiene situation. Human feces contaminating places where cities have allowed squatters to set up camps make these liberal-run cities look like a underprivileged third-world country.
The New York Times reported, “More than 76,000 migrants crossed the border without authorization in February, an 11-year high...”
Public-health officials recognize this disaster can jump from the streets to the general population. As people walk on sidewalks tainted with human feces, covered with used hypodermic needles, and crowded with homeless people, outbreaks will inevitably occur in other areas.
Florida has the third largest population of illegal immigrants, and this invasion is coming here as the pleasant weather encourages homeless to settle in this area.
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out how this immigration invasion could affect us on the Suncoast. How long before cities in Florida look like the cities in California?
We, Florida voters, need to ask our elected officials: ‘When are you going to support building a border wall?’
Mary O’Nesky
Venice
Airport is good for youth

Editor:
I would like to respond to a recent letter regarding shutting down the “hobbyists and “trainees” at the Venice Airport.
First the airport was already established when you purchased your home in December 2014, common sense should have told you there would be “noise” from the planes.
One Saturday a month student pilots 8-17 are taken out for training. I think this is an incredible program. Would you prefer the students sit at home on their mobile devices?
They are learning skills that will carry them for their rest of their lives and maybe turn into a career.
The “hobbyists” are the children with their adult leaders flying RC planes, again an incredible program. My son did this when he was younger and now he is teaching his children how to fly these RC planes.
They are learning something valuable, spending time with their dad and enjoy being outside and you want to take that from them? You live approximately 2.7 miles from the airport and I find it hard to believe there is “constant noise.” I live close to your address, this is my home, my family comes here to vacation and as a senior I enjoy relaxing outside and I have never had “aircraft detracting from my quality of life.”
The only solution to this problem is one only you can resolve, learn to live with it or move.
Caroline Lawrence
Venice
