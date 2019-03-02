NYPD there when
you need them
Editor:
I think we’re all aware of the dedication to service of the NYPD. I have lived in New York before but I found this to be true on the streets of Venice.
When trying to make a left turn on my bike with a package in hand I ran out of sidewalk and fell, bike on top of me. Two cars immediately stopped.
One man immediately took charge carefully lifting me, asking the right questions to see if I needed an ambulance.
He put my fears at rest saying that he had been with the NYPD, and with the accent and his knowledge of what to do I knew this to be true.
After taking off my helmet he and his wife took me and my bike, back to my condo about a mile away. He brought my bike into place and would not leave until we told someone there what had happened.
On top of all this he and his wife left a note on my car the next day hoping I was OK.
He said he and his wife and 7 year old daughter just bought a house here. Venice, we are so fortunate to attract just wonderful, caring people, as my angels for the day, Anthony and Marcella, are to your city.
Ann Rowan
Venice
Why close
sheriff’s facility?
Editor:
I can’t tell you how stunned and disappointed we were to learn via a recent article in the Venice Gondolier that the the South County Sheriff’s facility is being terminated. My wife and I, along with many of our neighbors, are most concerned about this decision. If we had known of any public hearings on the topic, we certainly would have attended to protest and voice our concerns for the welfare and safety of our community.
It is ironic that you used the term “boots on the ground” in your interview, because that is exactly what we, here in South Venice, feel we are losing. Yes, modern media aids in communication but is in no way better than the personal presence and quick availability of law enforcement.
How will we be safer than before? How can emergency response time be equal to or quicker than before? Will there be as many deputies on patrol in South County at any given time? How will this affect the elderly, many of whom, struggle with social media use?
We feel this is grossly ill advised and urge reconsideration of this move.
David and Elaine Steigerwalt
South Venice
Red tide cure
needs funding
Editor:
I started studying red tide 28 years ago. In that time I developed an effective killing agent and received a U.S. Patent for an apparatus to deliver the formula in amounts that does no harm to other marine life; all at my own expense.
I recently requested $200,000 to begin studying Cyanobacteria (Blue — Green Algae), but have been turned down by the state and federal government, even though I’ve proved my ability with the killing agent for red tide.
I have spoken to several legislators, and only one has been agreeable to working with me. One other threatened to reverse engineer my red tide agent and give it to a marine laboratory in Sarasota. I have started developing a program for the west coast of Florida to kill red tide with a massive fleet of equipment that will deliver the red tide killing agent in a path of 3,000 to 4,500 feet in one pass.
If anyone is interest in contacting a legislator or even the governor to help push this “red tide cure”, it would be greatly appreciated.
Bob Rigby
Nokomis
