Making the most
of the new year
Editor:
Each new year is a chance to start fresh and prioritize what's most important to us.
For me, that means fighting to end poverty and injustice. It means holding my members of Congress accountable for the policies that impact millions of people here and around the world. And it's easier than you think.
First, learn more about the issues you care about. Write letters, make some calls, and attend a town hall. Start getting to know your representatives on Capitol Hill.
Believe it or not, this approach works. I work with a group called results.org because I care about ending poverty. You can be an advocate for any issue once you learn the basics. This new year, I hope more people will get involved and make their voices heard. Isn't that what democracy is all about?
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
What's with
the fence?
Editor:
Oh my gosh, what has been done to our beautiful City. We couldn’t believe it when we first saw this fence which divides in half our quaint and beautiful downtown street.
Not only does it divide it, but the jogging between single and double fencing only magnifies it’s presence.
We can only assume that it was put in place to stop or deter pedestrians from crossing at non-crosswalk areas but that couldn’t possibly be the case, because in all the years we have lived here, we do not recall an occasion where someone was seriously harmed, maimed or injured on Venice Avenue.
The fence has certainly become a topic of conversation at the local restaurants, the grocery store, the tennis courts and just normal people walking the street and to be honest, we have yet to hear of one person who thinks that this fence does anything to enhance our cute little city.
Aside from all the negatives about the fence, the other most heard comment – “What a gross and negligent misuse of my taxpayer dollars.”
Chris Wilson
Venice
Please end
the shutdown
Editor:
The inability of our elected leaders to compromise has led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. I am proud of my work as a federal employee in service to the country I love. Federal workers nationwide are forced to stay at home and wait for the government to reopen, and are no longer able to provide the services on which our fellow Americans rely.
Middle-class federal workers and their families are stretching their pennies until the shutdown is over. Even though pay will be restored eventually, bills still arrive on time even if paychecks don't, and many federal employees are being forced to make difficult and unnecessary financial decisions to make ends meet.
Our legislators in Congress and the president need to stop playing political games with our government's services and those who provide them. We are now in a crisis and our leaders must work to promptly reopen the government. We must call them to reach consensus immediately so committed federal employees across the nation and right here at home can get back to work for our country.
James Newton
Venice
A letter to
Kathleen Parker
Editor:
In reference to the recently publised Kathleen Parker column.
It seems appropriate you used the word ‘stupidity’ as the focus of your article, as it aptly describes folks like Chuck and Nancy, Harry and Barack who have been all in favor of border security (see videos ad nauseum) until Trump was elected president. And stupid is the only word I can find for someone who simply wants to obstruct Trump – and causes damage to the country – a partial shutdown – to do it. Doesn’t the word stupid come to mind when…
Trump is asking for a pittance, what amounts to $57 of an annual budget of $44,070 (I’m breaking down the numbers for those who are, well, stupid) to help protect the American citizens who elected him rather than the non-citizen illegal immigrants Democrats kowtow to? The $5.7 billion is peanuts compared to the estimated cost of illegal immigration annually.
Stupid comes to mind when… you realize that a primary function of government is to protect its citizens and there is not a developed country in the world that doesn’t see fit to protect its borders. No. Instead, we spend $50 billion a year on foreign aid. China proves a wall works. Jim Acosta proved a wall works.
Stupid comes to mind when… All these politicians’ homes, the White House, the Vatican and now the Eiffel Tower are secured with a wall – but not our country. Pathetic.
I will now rely on Mark Levin: “We are not a nation of immigrants. We are a nation of citizens. I am sick and tired of the American citizen being demeaned and treated as a second-class citizen while anybody who crosses the border is treated as the most virtuous human being on the face of the Earth.”
James Beach
Venice
