Reader responses
to Nicholson column
Editor:
Interesting article by Meredith W. Nicholson in the Gondolier Sun regarding “Here’s An Idea…How about…”
Good points, but you failed to bring out one important factor…the criminal acts by illegals entering our country and committing crimes, like murder, rape, and impaired driving, to name a few, even though they have been deported “several” times.
We cannot continue to allow illegals into our country. A wall has proven that it will make our USA a safer place. Your comment of a wall being “basically wasted” is false. I hope everyone gets to read the comments from James Beach’s article on “Letters to The Editor.” He hit the nail on the head with the wall being a political stand-off.
How about…We put a stop to impaired driving? Nearly 11,000 die each year, 30 per day, in the most preventable crime in America. That’s three 9-11 tragedies per year. Shouldn’t we all be concerned? Ignition Interlock devices and Driver Alcohol Detention Systems for Safety (DADSS) on new cars will save lives. This would keep alcohol impaired drivers, legal and illegal, from starting a vehicle with alcohol in their system.
Impaired and illegal driving deaths takes a toll on families. We know all too well as our only 24 year-old daughter was killed in South Jacksonville, Illinois, by a drunk driver on July 4, 1984. Time does not heal all…broken hearts never mend.
How about…no more deaths due to impaired driving?
George and Marilyn Murphy
Venice
Paper not fair
and balanced
Editor:
When I moved to Venice five years ago, I enjoyed what I thought was your balanced editorializing on political issues. Giving both sides.
Fast forward to the past few years and my thoughts have changed. Case in point is the article by Kathleen Parker from the Washington Post in the January 16 edition trashing Trump, all conservatives and anyone stupid enough to support the Wall or Trump policies.
A better way for the Gondolier to editorialize would have been to include next to her opinion and statistics, the opposite opinion and statistics. A balanced page showing both opinions of any question.
Newspapers no longer report in a balanced way but are almost totally supportive of the Democratic Party and their policies. I find this so hypocritical of your paper because you obviously take money from conservatives who pay for ads, and you appeal to them for support of many social projects. Interesting.
Newspaper owners are rich people that sell ads that support their agendas and then tell conservatives who also buy their ads and papers that they are stupid and misguided. Her article was insulting and by association so is your newspaper.
A couple of years ago I cancelled my subscription but resubscribed because I missed reading about local arts and activities. This past year I cancelled for good. To see arts events I occasionally picked up a copy at the grocers. I will never buy another Gondolier. Let someone else pay for your agendas.
Joy Bella
Venice
Better security
needed at border
Editor:
I grew up in a small town. We never locked the doors to our homes. The car keys were always in the ignition of our unlocked car. After college I moved to the city and immediately had to always keep my car doors locked and could never leave my keys in it. My door at home is always dead bolted.
The borders are the gateways into the home of the USA. We are unfortunate that a long time ago our southern border became an invitation to drug smugglers and persons seeking to wrongfully take advantage of American citizens. I know that our duly elected Congress has been addressing this issue for a very long time. There has been some progress. Improved security in our ports and the San Diego wall are both good examples of the progress.
A comprehensive plan to further strengthen the security of our southern border has been prepared. POTUS commented that this plan is not an end to all of the problems but rather a significant step in alleviating them. We need border barriers where our border control and ICE recommend. We need stronger port security, technology improvements, additional border security agents, and judges to process the illegal immigration cases now overloading the courts.
Our country will be best served by continuously taking achievable action steps to finally having the best security in the world. No plan will be 100 percent perfect. But doing nothing as we are doing now will continue to damage our country.
Gary Bachman
Venice
A definite deterrent
Editor:
It is beyond reason to deny that a significant border wall would not mitigate the import of drugs, criminals and other contraband across our Southern border.
There are three main elements that define a “country.” These elements have been the commonality through the ages in the entire world. The very first element that defines any country is borders, without which there is no country. The second is a common language and the third is a common religion. The second and third are not necessarily exclusive, but are still common.
Every real study has confirmed that a wall is a definite deterrent to threats from outside the borders. Israel has confirmed that the wall on the West Bank has reduced violence and terrorism by over 90 percent. That wall is not unattractive; almost an architectural modern work. The wall at the San Antonio/Mexico border has reduce their crime rate significantly. These are facts, current and historical — not opinion and speculation.
Even an old historical American expression states that “Good fences make good neighbors.”
So lets take the advice of law enforcement and border enforcement experts.
Dr. Will Lyons
Venice
The fence must stay
Editor:
The so-called immensely ugly black metal fence is actually a well-placed work of art. It resembles an old-fashioned wrought iron fence. When the brick work, trees, plantings, lighting, signage, and other details are completed, it will be a thing of beauty.
In my humble opinion, the entire beautification project is going to be a real winner — and of great benefit to the downtown merchants, especially restaurants with outdoor seating.
It will be a great pleasure to have a drink or simply walk down the street and see all the happy people enjoying our wonderful city.
Michael O’Donnell
Venice
A birthday
gift to others
Editor:
As I ponder how do I wish to celebrate this milestone birthday of mine, I may go out to dinner or something, but what I really want to do is to give to those organizations that touch my heart. Why wait until one’s death to do these things. Be grateful to be alive, and most thankful for what one has. To those of you celebrating a birthday too, Happy Birthday to you.
Theresa Harris
Nokomis
Build our wall now
Editor:
Even before the presidents speech, House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi said, “the presidents ideas were non-starters.” This women is holding the furloughed government workers hostage due to her hatred of the president. Let’s stop paying Congress until they can come to a solution to the government shut down. Call back the government employees and pay them with the money not needed to pay Congress. No more Congressional trips out of Washington until you can pay the government workers.
The permanent solution to our immigration problem is to stop making people think they can just walk in to our country. Stop enticing people to make that dangerous trip here with hopes of getting into a sanctuary city.
Our government has given Jordan $54 billion to build walls in their country. In 2010 we gave $38 billion to Israel to build their wall. Israel has proven that walls work. Why then can we not come up with the $5.7 billion the president is asking for? That is a simple answer. They hate President Trump and will do anything they can to see him fail. In the meantime, our government workers suffer. Build our wall now.
Sandra Brookshire
Venice
Enjoy your
surroundings
Editor:
I moved to Venice a little over two years ago and have been a regular reader of the Gondolier Sun. A couple of things strike me about the “Let ‘em Have It” and “Letters to the Editor.”
A short time ago the Gondolier Sun printed an article that said the median age of Venice residents is about 68.3. (I am past that.) I can believe that statistic because it seems to me that a lot of the writers come across as a pack of grumpy old people with way too much time on their hands. They pick relatively insignificant things and carry on about them in what might be described as apocalyptic hyperbole worthy of Chicken Little. For example, some gripe about the round-about at Jacaranda and Venice Avenue as if it were a sign of the fall of Western civilization.
Lighten up, people. You’re living in a wonderful city with a wonderful climate. If you want to vent about something, pick something that really needs attention, like a hurricane shelter for the Venice area.
And for the record, the black fence on Venice Avenue doesn’t bother me one bit. But that’s a minor thing.
Richard Herrema
Venice
Fence is needed
Editor:
Florida again has more pedestrian fatalities than any other state in the nation. Sarasota County has the distinct honor of ascending into fourth place in the state of Florida rankings for pedestrian fatalities.
This means there are only three places in the entire United States that are more dangerous to pedestrians than Sarasota County. Given this, can any rational person support eliminating the fence on Venice Avenue for any reason, least of all for aesthetics.
Sarunas Mingela
Venice
Bicyclist need
to be more careful
Editor:
I just read about the bicycle accident in Venice on February 5. Just recently three near accidents have happened to me while driving and I just must say that bicyclists must be more aware that they should follow the rules of the road just as cars.
The first incident was while driving north on Honore at the roundabout leading to Central Sarasota Parkway. As I came around to go to the Parkway, one car had correctly stopped to yield for me but suddenly six bicyclists going south ran fast straight across my path not even pausing to yield. Fortunately there was enough time to brake but I could very well have hit an entire group.
The second incident was turning left onto Capris Isles Boulevard from E. Venice Avenue, when my light was green. As I turned, a bicyclist darted across the pedestrian walkway in front of me — the walk light was not on and again it was very close.
Finally, on Central Sarasota Parkway at the Legacy Trail crossing, two bicyclists darted across without stopping to push the stop button for cars to stop. That button is there to protect bicyclists and pedestrians.
So please bicyclists, be vigilant and follow the rules. When careless and negligent, you endanger me and others as well because through no fault of our own we could be in a position to hurt you. Thank you.
Beverly Polk
Venice
