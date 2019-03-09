Downtown fence
a good thing
Editor:
After reading the latest edition of Consumer Reports regarding pedestrian safety, the City of Venice is to be commended for keeping the pedestrians who visit downtown safe.
Before the installation of the decorative fence in the median, pedestrians were always cutting through the landscaping to cross the street endangering both themselves and the nerves of the drivers who are trying to negotiate all the distractions (shops, restaurants, parking spaces and drivers exiting their cars after parallel parking) on Venice Avenue.
Safety is never a priority on anyone’s agenda until something bad happens and then they are quick to blame.
To my knowledge, there has never been a pedestrian fatality in downtown Venice, and the city of Venice is obviously doing its best to keep that statistic intact.
Alan Carter
Venice
Why can’t we
buy a drink at jetty
Editor:
My question is simple. Why can’t I buy a cup of wine or a can of beer at the South Jetties? We seniors enjoy the sunset but can’t get an adult beverage to go with it.
In Venice we have one of the oldest median age groups in the country but can’t get a beer to go with our sunset. Why is that? Are we too rowdy? Are we running around making too much noise?
Why can’t a bunch of 70 somethings have a little extra boost at sunset, our most sacred moment of the day. Yes, some of us are stretched out on Venice Beach with Elin in a Tadasana Yoga pose; but others who prefer just to scratch where it itches; would just like a beer at the South Jetties. We earned the right. After the sun goes down, we go home and have a senior supper. That’s it for the day.
I read the City regulations for selling beer and wine at the beach. It is up to the City Manager. The Beachside Store at Venice Beach sells beer and wine so why can’t Jetty Jack’s do the same?
Judith McGinty
Venice
Farmers Market
should move back
Editor:
For five years now, Saturday mornings find me at the Venice Farmers Market. I respect and feel good supporting the vendors for their hard work to provide tourists and locals the highest-quality foods and unique crafts. The shoulder-to-shoulder crowds indicate a happening event. Even the canines love to greet old and new “friends.”
The 2018-19 season is different. The relocation from Tampa Ave. to City Hall necessitated by the road repair project has created unintended consequences. Crowds are smaller, even during these high-season tourist months, resulting in significantly less income to the vendors, some of whom may have to close down for good.
Why smaller crowds? Limited parking makes one think twice before lugging purchases back to one’s car three blocks away. No bathrooms and a several-block walk to the downtown shops and restaurants seal the deal for many potential customers to say “no.”
The Tampa Ave. location offers significant advantages: several nearby parking lots, public bathrooms, the sprinkler for grandchildren, and close-by shops and restaurants to enjoy in a rain shower or whenever. Please return the vendors and the public to Tampa Ave. It’s a win-win for Venice.
Rene Wilson
Venice
