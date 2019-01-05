A wink
and a nod
Editor:
Can you just imagine how much more pleasant it would be if each time we became frustrated with someone cutting the line, or driving too slowly or illegally parking in a handicap zone or leaving their cart in the center of a parking spot, we gave them a wink and a nod? Instead of shouting obscenities or laying on our horn, or speeding up to be certain they couldn’t pull in line in front of us.
This is what makes us humans so inhumane sometimes. Perhaps we should have left just 30 seconds earlier. A kinder gentler community will be rewarded with a wink and a nod. If you should see someone without a smile, just give them one of yours.
Sunny Seabrook
Venice
Enough is enough
Editor:
Congratulations Venice Airport you have shown us that people can fly. We have seen and heard the evidence. It is in the sky all day, everyday. I am a true believer. Now take your show on the road. Go educate the cows. Teach pigs to fly. Just go away. Allow us to rest in peace and quiet.
Timothy Bultema
Venice
Fulfill America
First agenda
Editor:
The column” Trump is about to repeat Obama’s mistake in the Middle East “ (Dec.26) by pro-Israel, anti-Iran war hawk Marc Thiessen, wrongly criticizes President Trump for removing our troops from Syria. Trump should follow this sensible decision by removing all of our soldiers from Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Yemen.
Russia, Iran and Hezbollah were invited into Syria by the Assad government to help defeat the international terrorist group, ISIS, which was created by President George W. Bush’s disastrous invasion of Iraq. The U.S. has played a conflicted role in the defeat of ISIS, since we were sending arms to rebel groups that wound up in the hands of ISIS. In addition, our so-called ally Israel has supported ISIS by bombing Syrian military targets over 100 times in the last two years while never bombing ISIS once. Israel also gives medical treatment to ISIS fighters so they can return to fight again.
Hopefully, President Trump will not allow the war hawks, especially those in Congress and in the rabid pro-Israel lobby, to change his decision. Removing our troops from Syria is a good first step for an “ America first “ agenda.
Ray Gordon
Venice
Let us get to work
Editor:
While watching spectacle of governments dysfunction, I couldn’t help but think,” if you aren’t part of the solution then you are part of the problem.”
With members of Congress singing Christmas Carols in the Senate chamber brought forth imagines of Nero fiddling as Rome burned. We will lose more in tax revenue with this shut down than the cost of a wall/border security. Rather than punish government employees by not paying them. I would suggest that the members of Congress not be paid until they actually do the job the people sent them there to do. The President is already working with no pay. Just because you hate President Trump, doesn’t mean you can’t work with him for the good of the country. I swear if President Trump said, “He was in favor of breathing.” members of Congress and the news media would died from not breathing. We are one country. It is now time to pull together. The next two years will either be filled with political fights with noting being accomplished or a time to get real things done. Time to get to work for the good of our country.
Sandra Brookshire
Venice
Fair and unbiased is
hard to come by
Editor:
I read with interest the article entitled “Our View” in the Saturday, December 26, edition. I certainly agree that “cries of fake news continues to dog journalists nationwide” and believe much of it is well deserved. Good journalism is very important and this account of the investigative work of the Tampa Bay Times reporters was good. However, not all reporting is good. Many newspapers today insist on slanting every story to serve their political views. That is not good reporting. That is fake and biased reporting. Many newspapers continue to attack the conservatives and in particular our President. While they wish to negatively report on his views and actions, good reporting would also give him credit and report with the same vigor his many successes. That would be good reporting.
Until reporting does become fair and unbiased, good reporting will be difficult to find.
Dick Rock
Venice
Your voice can be heard
Editor:
Each new year is a chance to start fresh and prioritize what’s most important to us.
For me, that means fighting to end poverty and injustice. It means holding my members of Congress accountable for the policies that impact millions of people here and around the world. And it’s easier than you think.
First, learn more about the issues you care about. Write letters, make some calls, and attend a town hall. Start getting to know your representatives on Capitol Hill.
Believe it or not, this approach works. I work with a group called RESULTS.org because I care about ending poverty. You can be an advocate for any issue once you learn the basics. This year, I hope more people will get involved and make their voices heard. Isn’t that what democracy is all about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.