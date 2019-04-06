Thank you for the thank youEditor:
I would like to thank Mr. Mark Reasor for his letter regarding the Home Tours sponsored by AAUW and Venice Area Garden Club. Our two organizations respect and sponsor one another while planning our annual tours.
This year VAGC had their 30th Annual Tour again allowing us to sponsor local students seeking higher education. We also partner with Venice Area Beautification Inc. and Venice Main Street in projects that beautify the City of Venice and surrounding areas.
As Mr. Reason mentioned, we could not do this without the generous support of the homeowners that offer their homes for the tour and the overall support of the community, including those very important ‘’snow birds.’’
Thank you to one and all, and we hope to see you all on the tours next year.
Tina Bird
President of Venice Area Garden Club
Rise of Anti-Semitism in America
Editor:
With the rise in political correctness by the left, most Americans thought America had moved past using anti-Semitic or other racist remarks. The intolerant left has worn out the term racist, yet here they are on the forefront, the primary offender of being anti-Semitic. Whatever the beef is against them, Jews are being viciously attacked specifically by the Socialist Democratic Party.
For a party that hangs its hat on being intolerant of racist remarks, why are the democrats still grappling with whether to reprimand congresswoman Ilhan Omar for her repeated accusations that Israel’s supporters were pushing lawmakers to pledge “allegiance” to a foreign country.
Many lawmakers condemned Omar’s repeated rhetoric, but democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren defended Rep. Ilhan Omar. Even Nancy Pelosi gave her a watered-down bye, saying her experience with Jews was different than ours. What a bunch of D.C. two-step.
This speaks volumes about these candidates and if elected to the highest office in our nation in 2020, is this a glimpse at how tolerant they are of racism within their own party? How will this impact other minorities, and will it be the event needed to initiate a mass exodus of minorities from under the Socialist Democrat umbrella?
Is this another hypocritical stance by the Socialist Democratic Party to look the other way when it is their party being racist, but frying any Republican for a lesser offense?
And where are the Republicans in shouting foul?
Gladys Green
Venice
Girl Scout cookie purchases appreciated
Editor:
Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida would like to sincerely thank all those who purchased Girl Scout cookies this year, as well as our retail partners who generously hosted cookie booths outside their storefronts. It’s amazing what a huge impact a simple package of Girl Scout cookies can have. And Venice is all the better for it.
By participating in the largest girl-led business program in the world, Girl Scouts of all ages develop valuable skills, including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics, that help set them up for a lifetime of personal and professional success. They not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to fund troop projects and experiences, as well as important programming at the local level, such as travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
Many girls also put their earnings toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws. And the proceeds stay local, meaning that when consumers purchase the delicious cookies that come from a registered Girl Scout, they’re giving back to their wider community. Though the 2019 Cookie Program has officially ended, the unique benefits to both girls and the larger community will continue for years to come. Thank you for helping us build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.
Mary Anne Servian,
CEO of Girl Scouts Gulf Coast of Florida
Sarasota
Give us what
we voted for
Editor:
We the people of Florida voted, overwhelmingly, to restore voting rights to felons who have served their time in the last election. At the time the constraints were clear, no murderers and no sex offenders.
Now, we are seeing the Florida legislature attempting to hem and haw, and put their own spin on the will of the people. We know exactly what we voted for, it was in the bill we voted yes to. This was obviously important to us, so maybe the legislature should just accede to what we wish, and voted for, and pass the bill into law as soon as possible with no further restrictions.
Michael Santangelo
Venice
Beach replenishment
hurts sharks teeth hunters
Editor:
I recently read that beginning in November there will be beach replenishment from Stump Pass Beach to Manasota Beach. A few years ago this was done from the South Jetty to Venice Beach. Five years ago we came to Venice and were thrilled to find shark teeth on the beach near the South Jetty. After the replenishment there were none.
We’ve given up taking our visitors to Venice beaches for shark teeth. I fear that the same thing will happen with the Manasota replenishment being planned. Stump Pass, Blind Pass, and Manasota beach are wonderful shark tooth destinations. Once the replenishment happens tourists will discover, as we did, that the Venice area is no longer the shark tooth capital.
I know beaches tend to wash away during storms. Often they come back as well. Please reconsider the replenishment project that just might end a tourist highlight.
Laurie Perkins
Venice
We value
Venice Hospital
Editor:
We subscribe to your newspaper and letters to the editor is one of the first places I turn to read. Realizing of course, all letters are not going to be positive. Luckily we live in America and can voice all opinions.
I am writing to voice mine in regards to Venice Hospital. My most recent time was when my husband was admitted in December of 2018 by his oncologist Dr. Juna from the Florida Cancer Specialist. This was by no means his first time there since his diagnosis in 2016. Our many experiences there have been as positive as one could expect just being in a hospital. A special shout out to the CNA Max Tkachov that helped us in so many ways. Is there room for improvements, yes. I did again voice my opinions to the administrator where needed. I see the ratings the hospital receives and read the many negative remarks and find this discouraging for those who have endured the circumstances. Having the hospital within easy driving distance is by all means a plus for us senior citizens. The young men that do the valet parking are polite and helpful.
Hoping more people endure more positive experiences in our hospital.
Penny Dicks
North Port
Retention ponds
pose threat
Editor:
The Venice Gondolier published a Q&A on 3/20/19 with David Kramer of the Southwest Florida Water Management District on storm water retention ponds. Very informative, but scary. Florida is loaded with storm water retention ponds that are used for recreational purposes such as fishing. Mr. Kramer stated that “A recreational use of stormwater ponds is potentially hazardous to your health and is not recommended.” Why is fishing permitted in so many communities with retention ponds that this Water Management District oversees?
How can new developments have all of their untreated irrigation water come directly right from their lakes? This water is spewed 24-7 throughout the communities on not just our lawns and gardens, but our cars, sidewalks and driveways. If it is so laden with bad stuff — why is this allowed?
Residents walk in it and then bring it right into their houses on their shoes and bare feet. Our pets walk in it and then lick their paws clean. I can understand this happening in a third world country where safety standards are minimal, but how does this happen in the U.S.?
Don’t we all think it is time for Florida to pay attention to all of its water and worry about what its sub-standard quality is doing to both wildlife and humans? Who is in charge of all of our water and how it impacts us anyway? We all know the answer: Money, tourism and adding rooftops rule!
Mike Wojnowski
Venice
