It’s that time
of year again
Editor:
Why is it that this incendiary, divisive issue rears its ugly head every January? Hasn’t the Supreme Court spoken and settled the matter in the Roe vs Wade Decision? Isn’t Nancy Pelosi right when she claims that when the Supreme Court speaks, God speaks?
Well, no. The “inconvenient truth” is that the unborn child is a separate human being from his mother, living in a symbiotic union with her; his heart beating at eighteen days gestation and a nervous system functioning around forty days. The mother cannot even give her unborn child a direct transfusion because the child’s blood is different and so is his DNA.
But the Supreme Court has spoken. And it was just as wrong as when it decided in 1857 that Dred Scott was not a person, but the property of his owner basing its decision partly on the 3/5th Compromise of 1787. That infamous article reduced the identity of a slave to a fraction for purposes of taxation and representation.
After forty six years, if many of us can no longer march in defense of innocent human life; then our progeny will and do. The issue will continue to rear its ugly head every January until the right to life guaranteed by our Declaration is restored to innocent unborn children.
Margaret Yerman
Venice
No wonder roads
are dangerous
Editor:
My recent observations walking on Venice Island may explain why Florida was recently reported to be the deadliest state in the nation for pedestrians.
Today (Saturday, Jan. 26) was the worst I’ve seen, though I often see both pedestrians and motorists breaking Florida law (Statute XXIII Chapter316.130).
Today, it seemed half the pedestrians did not use or observe the cross walk signals. Some crossed Venice Avenue (downtown) outside of crosswalks.
A significant number of motorists failed to yield to pedestrians — whether at signal-controlled intersections or where the pedestrian was in marked crosswalks with no signals.
When I crossed Tamiami Trail on Tampa Ave with the crosswalk signal, a motorist shook her fist at me and pointed to her green light. Really? How about the “walk” signal I had? Or the law that states pedestrians have the right of way in a crosswalk (always if no crosswalk signal, or if a crosswalk signal indicates the pedestrian can proceed).
To the Venice Police, please consider patrolling Venice Island pedestrian intersections occasionally, especially during festivals and major events downtown. Walk up and down Venice, Miami, and Tampa Avenues and write some tickets to both pedestrian and motorist law breakers.
Scott Kula
Venice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.