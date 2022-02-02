Keeping Venice amazing requires a strong historical policy
Editor:
Kudos to the Gondolier and reporter Larry Humes for the recent series and forceful editorial on historic preservation in Venice. Any place as well-preserved and charming as Venice has had many past champions who helped make and keep it that way.
It is now our collective responsibility to preserve what was left to us so future generations can enjoy the same low-key, small-scale charm that inspired so many of us to choose to live here.
Allowing taller buildings on Venice Ave. and letting original 1920s homes be demolished for outsized modern houses threaten the historic fabric of Venice, and the reasons why people visit and move here. There are thousands of “Wellen Parks” and “Palmer Ranches” across the area and the state.
Let’s all unite to keep just one Venice.
Ben Abramson
Venice
Well, somebody thinks we are stupid
Editor:
To all you voters, how would you feel if a group of people considered you stupid? The Sarasota County Commissioners do.
In 2018, we voters overwhelmingly voted for single district representation. It’s been almost four years and they still haven’t done anything about it. How do these people not obey the will of the voting public? How do they keep their jobs?
Hmmm ... do I smell dictatorship?
Now here’s where they consider us stupid. They think we’re so dumb that we didn’t understand what we were voting for, so they’re going to put it on the ballot again! And here’s the sneaky part. They’re putting that ballot on a voting venue where very few people vote: The School Election.
Tell them we knew what we were doing the first time and vote no on this charter amendment on March 8th.
Now about the school board election. Many of you senior citizens (I’m one of you) think, since you don’t have children in school any more, why should you vote “yes.”
Someone paid for you and your children’s education, so pay it forward. Vote YES.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
These bills would help profit margin of puppy mills
Editor:
Thank you for your excellent editorial, “Legislature mounts new attack on home rule.” The attempted power grab underway in Tallahassee is outrageous and undemocratic.
Two other bills that attack home rule are SB994 and its companion bill, H849, which will prohibit local bodies from banning the retail sale of puppy mill dogs. Thankfully, it will not void the 2016 ordinance passed in Sarasota County banning such sales, but if passed, it will cancel the ordinance recently passed in Manatee County, as well as the one in Orange County.
The proposed law is being touted as one that will regulate puppy mills, but that’s grossly misleading. It is the work of the puppy mill industry, and all about protecting their profits, not dogs. They have hired a slew of lobbyists and given $250,000 in campaign contributions to Florida legislators in the past year.
It is a cynical attempt to cling to their extremely lucrative, extremely cruel business model.
I hope everyone who cares about dogs will urge their Florida state senator to oppose SB994, and their Florida state representative to oppose HB849.
Stewart David
Venice
Gondolier is not taking a stand for medical freedom
Editor:
The recent editorial by the Editorial Board of the Venice Gondolier regarding Mr. Gruters clearly shows the ignorance of our local news outlet on taking a stand for medical freedom in America.
Indications of reliance of science on behalf of the VG vanished by the third paragraph, asking: ”If someone knows something about how to treat Covid-19 without a vaccine, we would hope they would share that information.” Seriously?!?
Media outlets like our own hometown paper have discredited and downright shut down any discussion offered by qualified scientists and doctors regarding their success in treating thousands of people with COVID — since the spring of 2020. Their documented successful use of ivermectin, (HQC) hydroxychloroquine, monoclonal antibodies and discussions about natural immunity receive no attention in the media, other than to bad mouth their successes.
Instead, we are encouraged to unquestioningly agree with the “medical degreed media” and what they have ordained as being effective treatment ... a vaccine that seems to be failing.
We should listen to Dr. Fauci, a man who has been proven to have lied about “change of functionality,” among other things? The same Dr. Fauci who has significant investments in pharmaceutical companies that produce the vaccines recommended to all and who authorized U.S. funding of Wuhan lab work that created the virus.
Mario Grippi
Venice
Let’s look at what’s happening to ‘trespassers’
Editor:
It seems the author of a letter in Saturday’s Gondolier doesn’t want news he’s not comfortable with to be front page stories. He even favors censoring such stories. Well, without trying to get political, let me apply a different viewpoint to his two complaints.
I don’t know all the conspiracy claims the “My Pillow Guy” made about the 2020 election but the oft-repeated reports that the Trump legal cases “were all disproved in court” is not technically correct.
Of the more than 60 cases filed, Trump won one. The rest were either dismissed, rejected or withdrawn — not “disproved in court.”
Now, for his claim that the 83 demonstrators being held in the D.C. jail for more than a year are not political prisoners but being held “by due process of law.” Well, let’s see. The booking charge was “trespassing” — a misdemeanor.
Not one has been charged with “insurrection” despite the flippant use of that word daily by most media. Not one has been granted bail (for trespassing?). Not one has had a speedy trial.
Many spent months in solitary lockdown (for a misdemeanor?). Washington attorneys won’t lift a finger to help them.
If it is how the author defines “due process,” we’re all in big trouble. Imagine yourself spending a year in jail because you attended a demonstration — maybe broke a window.
It’s obvious the Washington powers-that-be are cruelly detaining these people to deter a repetition of Jan. 6 — their rights be damned. And this isn’t political?
William Hoffer
Venice
Leave a legacy by writing down recipes
Editor:
Attention, all you senior cooks. I have a great idea for you to connect with your grandchildren who live thousands of miles away — handwritten recipe books on 5X8 index cards.
My granddaughter was always texting me. How do I make this or that? On recipes, I can add little comments or additional suggestions.
As elderly seniors, we often worry that we won’t be as close to our loved ones as when we were growing up. There is a big rush to see everyone when they come here to Florida for a week.
What I wouldn’t give to have my grandmother’s cookie and bread recipes. They didn’t write them down, either. There is no replacing the written word from one’s own hands.
This is by far one of the best legacies you can leave them.
Theresa Harris
Nokomis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.