I miss the Silver Sneakers program at YMCA
Editor:
The YMCA of Southwest Florida (SKY Family Y) ended its participation in the Silver Sneakers insurance program, which paid for exercise, social interaction and health maintenance for seniors.
Slated to end December 31, 2021, a month was added to allow goodbyes. Seniors don’t always adapt easily to change.
When I first learned of this decision, I wrote Shannon Matthews, Senior VP, to appeal but heard nothing in return. Silver Sneakers has made an alternate arrangement at a local gym business that didn’t require so much in fees.
It’s a good exercise spot but can’t match the generous facility Venice donors have provided on Center Road. I have twice stopped in at the Y looking for familiar faces but have seen few seniors. There’s lots of quiet space.
Looks like the Y’s new Inclusion Rebranding doesn’t include the elderly.
Jerry Freischlag
Nokomis
Change begins with me
Editor:
There was a Suncoast Humane Society billboard at the circus bridge as I entered Venice from the south that caught my attention.
It pictured a dog with a thought-provoking message. “My life is in your hands. Please don’t forget about me.”
Each time I passed that billboard, I thought of other pictures that could replace that beautiful dog … an unborn baby, an innocent child, a lonely teenager, a struggling parent, an unemployed neighbor, a homeless citizen, someone with an opposing opinion, a lonely senior, the stranger in front of me in the checkout line.
We are all the same in different kinds of ways.
The simple message of the billboard is a plea for help and a call to action. Perhaps that’s the solution to resolving the chaos I feel surrounding me.
I begin by examining myself and my own personal behaviors. How tolerant am of inappropriate and negative behavior?
Fulton Sheen once said: “Moral principles do not depend on a majority vote. Wrong is wrong, even if everybody is wrong. Right is right, even if nobody is right.” (Wish I could share that message with all politicians!)
Change begins with me. I can change how I react to selfishness, disrespect, immorality, intolerance. I can thank God for my abilities.
I can’t hope for a return of civility and a society that values life, respect, dignity and love unless I begin to act differently.
Will you join me? The lives of others are in our hands. Please don’t forget about them.
Rhonda Will
Venice
AirBnB rentals are threat to neighborhoods
Editor:
One of the most unpleasant things happening to our established, residential neighborhoods is the AirBnB. Someone sells their home, located in a peaceful neighborhood, and unbeknownst to them, the buyer isn’t moving there. They are investing in a business, an AirBnB.
The new owner then rents it to vacationers, sometimes for a month, sometimes for a week, sometimes for a day. Granted, Florida is a tourist state, but not every inch of it should be a hotel.
People retired here. People raise their kids here. This is their home. Now they have no idea who is in the house next-door from one week to the next.
I won’t even get into the late-night parties, the extra traffic and the noise.
Long-term rentals are not a problem. Maybe limiting the amount of time a residential home can be rented to one person to no less than three months would be the answer.
There are some communities here that do that. As it stands now, AirBnBs are taking business away from hotels and resorts, turning residential zones into mixed zones, and disrupting once quiet neighborhoods.
Perhaps eventually, they will even lower property values. Something needs to change.
Lee Hall
Englewood
This is the other side of student loan debt
Editor:
Critics on the right have attacked the Biden administration for its plan to forgive some student debts. They say, “We didn’t tell anyone to borrow that money;” and “Those borrowers are deadbeats.” Apparently, these critics just don’t get it.
For decades, the college-age population in this country has been sold a bill of goods. The media – newspapers, magazines, and television — told us: “Go to college; get a degree (or another degree). You’ll qualify for good jobs and make more money.”
So we went, borrowing the money for high tuition fees. When we graduated, we learned the awful truth: There weren’t “good jobs” for us out there. Nobody warned us about that.
We applied, and applied, and got the same tired stories: “There’s a job shortage right now;” or “You majored in the wrong subject, we don’t need that;” or “You’ve got a good credential, but you lack experience;” or “You’re overqualified;” and so on.
To survive, we went back to low-paying jobs, only now we had huge debts to repay on our all-but-useless degrees. These debts can’t be discharged in bankruptcy; we will have them for the rest of our lives.
Some of us just gave up and defaulted. Others are still struggling to make the payments. Ironically, I will never live long enough to pay off my debt.
Even with Biden’s modest forgiveness, I, like many others, will still have a crushing burden left. Unless I can live to 140, I’ll just die a deadbeat.
Charles Wolf
North Port
Election is democracy vs. authoritarian fascism
Editor:
November’s election is no longer Democrats versus Republicans, left versus right, or liberal versus conservative. It’s democracy versus authoritarian fascism.
Republicans are incapable of legislating. They do nothing to boost clean energy or repair America’s crumbling infrastructure. Nothing to address the rising cost of college tuition or to lower the cost of healthcare.
Nothing to address the existential climate crises that threatens America and the entire World. Nothing at all to help or protect the American people.
Instead, they move toward voter suppression, takeovers of the machinery of elections, ending women’s reproductive rights, book bans, classroom educational restrictions, and assaults on those of a race, religious belief or sexual orientation that doesn’t fit their narrow-minded views.
Social Security and Medicare are under attack. Violence has been made acceptable in their eyes against anyone not adhering to their authoritarian agenda.
All straight out of the fascist playbook. They chip away at your Constitutional rights and freedoms. Democracies don’t die all at once, but bit by bit until a certain irreversible threshold is crossed.
That threshold is very close! The November choice — it’s democracy or authoritarian fascism. There can be no compromise between these two, no middle ground.
We cannot allow this diabolical “Republican” party back into power. Not ever!
Biden and Democrats are working tirelessly for all Americans. They’re our only option, the only chance for normalcy, truth and survival. The only hope democracy has in America.
Voting straight Democrat for the survival of our democracy isn’t partisan. It’s patriotic.
Frank Roeske
Englewood
Search for the truth to set you free
Editor:
Even as today’s MAGA Republicans continue their fascist-like tactics of suppressing our votes and stealing our freedoms, we see yet another far right letter writer’s imaginings based on nothing but propaganda/lies.
His words talk about destroying our economy, but in fact, unemployment is the lowest since the ‘70s. He imagines that our southern border is open, yet it is no more open than during the last administration.
He imagines that fuel and other commodity prices are caused by our president, but prices will remain high until people stop paying.
To that end, try carpooling; starting a garden, or eating hamburger instead of steak, or fill up on veggies; try hanging on to your current car, and so many other ways to save and deprive corporations of their excess profits.
He imagines that the freedom to marry whomever you love destroys the core family. Apparently, his view of a family is severely impaired. As for separating people, the GOP gets that award.
They speak constantly of their hate, mostly couched in more flowery terms. While DeSantis bans books, usurps school board authority and announces that he will allow only far right imaginings to be taught, your reader imagines that teaching the truth about American history is divisive.
But, the truth sets us free.
Hiding our fear-filled past prevents us from moving beyond it. Wake up folks. Look to the sources that kept us free for two centuries.
Read the paper. Watch the real news: ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS.
Richard Jacox
North Port
