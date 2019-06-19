We survived. While it was no easy task to rebuild roads and sewers and such in downtown Venice — all the main streets of course — it is done and so is the landscaping. With the exception of final tweaking by those wonderful volunteers from VABI (Venice Area Beautification Inc.), virtually every green space that was tampered with has been given new trees and plants and such. Hanging planters and pots are being returned to their former splendor.
Driving downtown is no longer something to be dreaded. Although the work progressed about as well as possible, it did prove challenging for visitors and even for a few residents who could not get to their favorite places quite so easily. We survived, and with luck it will be many many years before we have to go through that again.
Once again, we can get to our favorite shops and restaurants with ease and, since it is summer, parking too is a breeze.
Even the turtles seem to be thriving this year, although with luck none will end up in any roads nor parking lots. And they won’t if we all do our part and make sure there are no lights nor bonfires nor even flashlights at the beach nor anything shining toward the beach.
My friends on the various turtle patrols are reporting what again appear to be record numbers of nests. Way to go turtles!
Venice Main Street welcomed Kara Morgan recently as its new CEO. She replaces Erin Silk, who left after 4.5 years in Venice to become director of business development for the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County.
Morgan, a Venice resident for four years, comes with a passion for the city as well as experience in area non-profits. She was director of development at Art Center Sarasota, following years at Historic Spanish Point where she was deputy director. She holds a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins.
Best of all, in my opinion, is that she appreciates this city’s history which is second to none in Florida and even to many cities in various parts of the U.S.
Yes, I am prejudiced, but Venice has a very unique history and a high percentage of well-educated residents who appreciate the John Nolen plan, what the Greatest Show on Earth provided in enriching its culture, and what residents past and present have contributed and continue to contribute to the rich cultural climate. Its proximity to Sarasota with its opera, famed Ringling Museum and so many theaters is yet another blessing.
To learn more, stop by the Venice Museum and Archives. Check out the exhibits which focus on the city’s history and purchase a book or two about that history.
The museum is at 351 S. Nassau St. on the city’s Cultural Campus with the Venice Art Center, Venice Community Center and the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library. How many cities of any size, let alone one as small as Venice, have such a campus?
I rest my case.
If you live here, you chose well indeed. And now is a wonderful time to get out and learn more about it, eat well in area specialty restaurants and enjoy some special entertainment at Venice Theatre, which once again will offer some unique summer cabaret programs.
