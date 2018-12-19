Need a little Christmas help? Your local community fund with United Way South Sarasota County (UWSSC) would like to share some holiday cheer of the human kind to show how partnering with local volunteers and human service agencies together in this great paradise we call home, has made our community a real “giving” treasure all year long.
South County Boys & Girls Clubs in Venice and North Port directly benefit from UWSSC.
Support with scholarship funding for those families who couldn’t afford to send their children to after school or summer camp. They supply not only a safe place for kids, while their parents are working, but they encourage youth to excel in school, become leaders, live healthy lifestyles and create plans for success after high school graduation. Just ask a special 10-year-old from the Robert and Joan Lee Boys & Girls Club in Venice who was recognized by receiving a National Art Award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, how her life has changed along with her family’s because your community fund invested in the Boys and Girls Club.
The Florida Center’s Early Intervention Program in North Port offers preschool and therapy programs to autistic children and their working families. Many intellectual and developmental disabled children have very limited vocabulary and find it difficult to engage with others and follow simple directives. Over several months of receiving picture exchange communication and language therapy in the classroom these special preschoolers start responding to simple directions, imitate verbs during hands on activities and interact with peers by name and even engage in interactive play. Talk about miracles.
The Lutheran Service Guardianship Program provides experienced and empathetic staff to serve the needs of Sarasota County’s most vulnerable adults. Case managers work with very high risk adults who have no one else to help with matters of advocacy towards their financial management, physical and mental health needs. These are frail elderly, for the most part, with dementia or other intellectual challenges that make it easy for them to be victims of abuse, neglect or scams because there is no one else to care for them. LSGP finds them shelter from the storms.
Gulfcoast Legal Services, changing lives through justice, meets weekly with seniors and their families at the Venice Friendship Center. UWSSC funds one staff attorney, one staff paralegal, and one volunteer private bar attorney there to meet with residents. They interview residents and assess their legal needs, if the matter is appropriate for further action, an application is completed and Gulfcoast accepts the client for legal assistance. Their services and reputation in our South County community is excellent and widely regarded. They also have an outstanding relationship with the Venice Senior Friendship Center who UWSSC promotes and funds for ensuring quality of life throughout the journey of aging.
Your continued gifts to the UWSSC’s Community Fund are essential, we are working people helping working people. Live united this holiday season! Learn more at www. uwssc.org.
Maryann Terry is the executive director of United Way of South Sarasota County.
