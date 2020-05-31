VENICE — Orchid Cove of Venice, previously known as Pinebrook Center, had a drive-by visit from families and friends on May 21.
“This was a very emotional visits for most of the families, residents/patients and staff,”
Orchid Cove of Venice Recreation Director Janet MacDonald said.
About 50 cars were involved in the procession with the staff and administration assisting residents and patients to the parking lot prior to the families arriving, MacDonald said. It included Medical Director Dr. Mark Sears and Administrator Dana Bedford.
Balloons, banners and music by David Daviski was also a part of the event.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic these residents has not been able to see their love ones due to the shutdown of Nursing Homes,” MacDonald said. “We continue to assist our residents/patients to do Skyping or face time with their love ones.”
She said there are a few families that stop by windows at the facility daily to see their loved ones.
“We want to thank all the families that came out to support our facility on this event,” she said. “We’re all in this together.”
