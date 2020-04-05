For more than five months this year, Tonya Sauppe of Venice has been greeted each day by blooming orchids — on her palm trees.
She had a collection of orchids on her lanai and 15 palm trees edging the driveway of her home. Last April, she decided to plant the orchids that were between blooms on those trees. Her motive — to gain space for more orchids on the lanai.
By November, all of the orchids had taken root on the bark of her trees.
She became a neighborhood sensation when the orchids started blooming. Some plants have two shoots on them so she now has 23 orchids in bloom. She expects each year they will expand.
Neighbors and their friends wanted to know her secret and she was bombarded with requests on how they could also have orchids that would blossom on their trees.
“I can’t believe how many people come by and look at the orchids, many of them I don’t know because they are visiting family members,” she said. “It’s fairly simple but first you have to check your environment.”
Orchids bloom in places where there is shade to sun. She recommends using Phalaenopsis orchids, which are the best species for starting the project.
“Generally, orchids are not that demanding.”
When you start your project, make sure to choose the right tree.
“Don’t choose one that casts too much shade,” Sauppe said. “Palm trees are the best choice in this area.”
Another tip is to look for a tree with rough bark for attaching the orchid.
“You will need Sphagnum moss, or peat moss soaked in a bucket of water,” she said. “Take the orchids out of the pots and cut the roots to approximately 6-inches in length. Remove all of the bark that is in the pot the orchid came in. Take a length of burlap and pack the moss around the roots and staple them to the tree with the burlap. Within six months, the burlap will rot and fall off and by then the roots have attached to your tree. Both the burlap and the moss can be purchased from a garden store.
“Make sure you position the orchids so they can be seen each day, because once the roots take hold it is difficult to move them,” she said.
Sauppe uses a granular fertilizer on each orchid twice a year. She stresses you must have a water source in the beginning months. Sauppe not only mists the plants with a hose but her husband Lou attached a sprinkler line to each tree. Once the orchid roots are attached to the tree, very little care is needed. The blooms will last approximately four to five months.
Orchids can survive the Florida winters and are protected once they are attached to the tree.
Sauppe is an artist who has decorated many Holiday trees at the Venice Art Center.
“Why not decorate palm trees too?” she said.
“This is just another form of artwork. God and Mother Nature supply the key materials. All that is required is a bit of assembly.”
