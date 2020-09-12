In 2018, Amanda Cook, an artist and poet in Gloucester, Massachusetts, initiated an art project to remember the victims of gun violence in the U.S. — more than 37,000 each year.
Her goal was to collect and exhibit 37,000 orange origami cranes as a symbol of hope and healing. Cook’s announcement spread to origami enthusiasts nationwide.
Bonnie Hurley, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, learned of the project through her involvement with Origami USA. Hurley shared her own knowledge and passion of origami to teach adults, teens and children from the congregation and wider community how to make the paper cranes. In addition to using origami paper people had on hand and paper sent by Cook, the folders cut squares from orange construction paper, calendars, magazines, and catalogs.
Their first flock flew north in June 2019. Recently they made a third donation, which brought the group’s contribution to Cook’s exhibit, so far, to nearly 3,000 cranes.
Because orange has long been used as a symbol for both danger and safety, it was selected for the crane project. People are encouraged to wear orange on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which takes place every June.
For more information about the origami crane project, visit orangeorigamicranes.blogspot.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.