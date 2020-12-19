OSPREY — Friends of Osprey Junction Trailhead is working with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation for an hourlong webinar and workshop called “TreeJuvenation Florida” in January.
“We’re celebrating Florida Arbor Day by offering a workshop on the importance of trees,” it said in a news release. “By attending this session you’ll learn about and discover the many benefits you and your community derive from trees. These benefits include improved physical and mental wellness, reducing carbon dioxide, lowering temperatures, mitigating heat-island effects, and how trees contribute to cleaner water and cleaner air.”
The event is Jan. 13.
“This presentation will answer the many questions you might have about why adding trees to your landscape is important and how they add more life to your yard,” it added.
The admission is free but people must register to receive an invitation to the event, it noted. To register, visit www.ojtfriends.com/webinars.
Rebecca Tasetano, of Friends of Osprey Junction Trailhead, will host the webinar with Marguerite Beckford presenting. Beckford is the education agent for UF/IFAS Sarasota County Commercial Horticulture Extension.
“Since launching Florida’s first trademarked urban forestry Extension program – ‘Treejuvenation Florida,’ Marguerite has sourced funding to plant 300 community trees, has hosted urban forestry Extension community events with over 400 participants, and served on the inaugural tree committee which was successful in earning New College of Florida, the designation as Florida’s 21st Tree Campus USA location,” it noted.
Friends of Osprey Junction Trailhead is a 501c3 non-profit, supporting the Osprey Junction Trailhead next to The Legacy Trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.