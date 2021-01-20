These days it is fun to see out-of-the-box thinkers come up with new ways to do some favorite things.
In the past, the first three months of the year would feature fashion shows with fun themes like the circus or Diamonds and Denim. They would be held at various country clubs and be gala events often with 300 people.
Those were the good old days.
Mary Collazo of Patchington’s on Venice Ave came up with a new way to showcase fashions on line. Mary invited her favorite models many of us know to use the newly remodeled store as their runway. While the models strut and turn, Mary films them and narrates for an online show.
The store now carries Brighton Jewelry and purses. They recently held a fund raiser benefiting the Companion Dog Project.
These days Patchington’s has a new look and is called Venice Beach Patchington’s.
Epiphany CCW
About 45 members of the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women recently heard Kate Halmer talk about plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Sarasota County.
Their meeting was also a baby shower for Our Mother’s House. Members filled tables with clothes and diapers for the young residents. Their next meeting is on Feb. 2 and members are asked to bring toiletries for women in Immokalee.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Mary Collazo, of Patchington’s. Over the years the Venice Patchington’s has been a landmark in this community. Like other stores on Venice Ave, it brings the shop ‘til you drop crowd to town. The store is community friendly.
Nonprofits in Venice know they can count on Patchington’s with Mary and her crew for lovely fashion shows and donations. Often Mary joins with other stores and creates fashion show galas. She is a friendly commentator and offers gifts and discounts in the store. It’s fun to stop in the store after a show and see all the women using their coupons.
These days, Mary even invites the fun hair fairy to her store to give downtown shoppers a cheery experience and bling and a reason to come downtown. She makes sure the store is consumer friendly.
Mary enjoys her family especially the grandchildren. She is welcoming and always has time for a chat. Mary Collazo is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
