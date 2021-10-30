Editor’s Note: See the editorial on page 15A.
VENICE — So-called “dark money” has appeared in this year’s City Council races.
“Sunshine Leadership,” a political action committee (PAC), has sent out electioneering materials in support of candidates Helen Moore, who’s running for re-election to Seat 3, and Jim Boldt, one of three candidates for open Seat 4.
Both Moore and Boldt said they’re unfamiliar with the Tallahassee-based PAC, other than the fact it’s spending money to help them get elected.
“I have no idea who’s behind it, and I don’t want to know,” Boldt said.
He said he plans to look into it after the election but didn’t want to get tangled up with it while he’s a candidate. PACs are required to operate independently of the candidate they support.
Moore said she knows nothing about the PAC’s campaign flyers until they show up in her mailbox.
Council races, which are officially nonpartisan, have become “stupidly partisan, and it hurts me,” she said.
Similar pro-candidate materials supporting candidates Bob Daniels, Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota were distributed in 2019 by a PAC called Sunshine State Leadership Fund, which has the same treasurer.
Florida law makes it virtually impossible to pierce the veil to find out who’s actually behind the PAC.
The 2019 election was also marked by voluminous mailings attacking the supported candidates’ opponents.
“The good news is they haven’t done that this year, because that would anger me,” Boldt said.
Boldt and Moore have each received $1,000 from the Realtor PAC, which endorsed them after interviews.
In addition, Moore got $500 from South County Conservatives, a PAC funded largely by contributions from Sarasota County individuals and businesses.
Sandy Sibley, Moore’s opponent, has received $150 from the Venice Area Democratic Club, $250 from the Sarasota Democratic Black Caucus and $500 from the Longboat Key Democratic Club.
The Sarasota County Democratic Party has sent out mailers supporting her and Jen Lewis, one of Boldt’s opponents.
By the numbers
Boldt, a political newcomer locally, leads all five City Council candidates in fundraising and in spending.
He had raised $31,520.07 through Oct. 28, according to campaign finance reports filed with the city.
And he had spent $24,119.99 in the same period.
Moore was in second place in both categories through Oct. 15, raising $24,135 and spending $15,749.87. Moore’s report for the period through Oct. 28 wasn’t yet on the city website Friday.
Sibley had brought in $12,820 and spent $10,695.09 through Oct. 28, while Lewis and Chris Simmons, the other candidate for Seat 4, had raised $12,492 and $470 and paid out $11,423.00 and $453.58, respectively.
Boldt’s campaign fund includes a $7,000 loan he made to it. Lewis lent herself $2,400, Moore $1,500, Simmons $120 and Sibley $25.
Boldt also leads in the number of $1,000 contributions he has received — 13. That’s the maximum dollar amount an individual can contribute under a new state law that overrode the county’s $200 limit.
Among the $1,000 contributors to Boldt are PGT, Fisherman’s Wharf of Venice LLC and developer Frank Cassata.
Former Mayor John Holic and former City Council Member Kit McKeon gave Boldt $500, as did Fox Lea Farms.
In addition, Jeff Boone, Steve Boone and John and Pam Holic sponsored a “food and beverage event” for both Boldt and Moore.
Moore has five $1,000 contributors, including Cassata and Realtor Erik Korzilius, as well as County Commissioner Nancy Detert. Other contributors include Holic, McKeon and Fox Lea, also at $500.
Moore has also received $250 each from Council members Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota.
Sibley has three maximum contributors, including Tommye Whittaker, a historic preservation advocate.
Lewis also received $1,000 from Whittaker and from three other individuals.
Other notable contributors in the two races:
• Mayor Ron Feinsod, who gave $100 each to Lewis and Sibley.
• Former Mayor Ed Martin, who contributed $100 to Sibley and $75 to Lewis.
• Former Council Member Jeanette Gates, who gave Boldt $100 and Moore $200.
Sibley’s campaign finance reports list 52 contributors who don’t have a Venice address. Boldt’s reports show 38, Moore’s 33, Lewis’ 28 and Simmons’ four.
You can access the reports at:Bit.ly/3b726sU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.