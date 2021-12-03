Santa Claus never misses a holiday flotilla

Santa Claus, his elves and some of his reindeer piloted this boat in the 2010 Venice Christmas Boat Parade.

VENICE — Boats decked out in festive lights will be making their way down the Intracoastal Waterway this Saturday for the annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade.

The boat parade exceeded its goal of 40 participants this year, which might make it the biggest Christmas boat parade in Venice yet.

Starting at 6 p.m. just north of Albee Road bridge, the parade route will make its way down the Intracoastal and will end before the Circus Bridge.

"It ought to be a good year," said Joe Zgrzepski, the president of the boat parade.

Zgrzepski said there will be boats of all sizes ranging from 13-feet to 53-feet.

"It should be one hell of a show," he said.

