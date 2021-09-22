VENICE — It was a day when women from all different professions gathered to uplift each other and share common experiences women professionals face.
This was the theme of “Women Empowering Women,” an event hosted by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Friday.
Along with many speakers, the Empowering Woman of the Year Award, now in its second year, was given to Sheila Miller, the vice president of philanthropy at Child Protection Center.
Miller accepted the award with tears of joy in her eyes as the entire room of women cheered for her achievement.
In the third year of holding the event, women had the ability to network and learn from the key speakers throughout the day.
Speakers not only shared their professional journeys, but also talked about the challenges women face in all professions.
Michael Saunders, of Michael Saunders & Company, told her story of starting her business in 1976 and gave the women leaders encouraging words to keep trailblazing in their professions.
“You are in a community that has been over the years a petri dish for women,” Saunders said.
She mentioned how many women have made a big impact on the area, including Mable Ringling, Emma E. Booker and Marie Selby.
“Look at the women leaders today,” Saunders said about the women now leading the area in great ways.
She said the women leaders now should be cheering for one another on their successes and “nurture the future of this community.”
But a major theme throughout the event was how to overcome challenges and keep moving forward professionally and personally.
“Women said yes we can and we have done it with challenges,” Saunders said.
Saunders explained how she has looked at her life and professional journey as a series of building blocks.
Growing up on Longboat Key, Saunders said her family was not wealthy, but had a great support system that helped her in life.
After attending college, she faced obstacles in her dream of going to law school.
Because of her masculine name, Saunders made it to the interviews for a fellowship in law school. However, the male-dominated board only gave the fellowship positions to men.
Despite this setback, Saunders continued on her path as a teacher and a social worker in her free time. She then eventually, after being denied a loan because she was a woman, opened her real estate business that now spans four counties.
Apart from her life, Saunders shared how fostering certain values can take women where they want to go professionally.
Some of those values included integrity and effective communications.
“It begins with listening,” Saunders said.
Another keynote speaker was Jennifer Rominiecki, the president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and Historic Spanish Point Campus.
Through a short, comedic video, Rominiecki made the audience laugh by showing her achievements prior to coming to Florida and since being in the area.
Before coming to Sarasota, Rominiecki was from New York and worked with The New York Botanical Gardens, The Metropolitan Opera and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.
Like Saunders, she shared the main points women leaders should follow for success in any profession.
Some of her points included having an abundance of resiliency and tenacity, turning a no into a yes or not quitting, supporting other female leaders, and the need for “thick skin” to take criticism directed only at women.
“Get comfortable with making people uncomfortable,” Rominiecki said about women not holding back their opinions at work.
