Overcoming challenges

VENICE — As the business community starts to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, members were lauded as Businesses of the Year on Thursday.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce's event brought out hundreds to Plantation Golf & Country Club.
While community involvement is always a prerequisite for top businesses, that became more than an attribute in 2020. It became a need. At several points in the day, emotions ran a bit high with some tears shed.
Angela Snyder and Nick Choat were the hosts for the day.
Snyder spoke about talking with many of the finalists.
"We learned about many of the challenges each business faced due to the pandemic ... and how they had to pivot to overcome those challenges," she said. "All of their stories are worth hearing and learning from — and what keeps them going is they believe in themselves, their employees and their business. Their resilience is remarkable."
Winners for the 42nd annual awards include:
• Health and Wellness: Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
• Hospital and Tourism: BrewBurgers of Venice
• Service and Retail: Venice Gondolier Sun
• Professional and Financial: Gulf Shores Realty
• Non-Profit/Not-For-Profit: Family Promise of South Sarasota County
• Employee of the Year: Heather Somers, Virasana Salon
The finalists for Health and Wellness were: Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery; Aspire Direct Primary Care; BrightStar Care of Venice and Port Charlotte; Doctors Hospital of Sarasota; GenesisCare; Gulf Coast Medical Group; Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine; the Contour Day Spa; Venice Regional Bayfront Health and Village On The Isle.
Doctors Hospital was lauded for being the first facility in Florida to help a COVID-19 patient.
"Through the entire pandemic, not one caregiver had contracted COVID-19 while at work," Mike Levine, of Home Instead, said during the presentation for Doctors Hospital.
Monica Yadev, communications director for Doctors Hospital, spoke about the last year-and-a-half.
"Our world changed; Sarasota County changed," she said, referring to the Patient Zero case in 2020. "There were many, many long hours but through it all, the health and wellness of our community and our caregivers always came first."
The finalists for Hospital and Tourism were Auntie Anne's Pretzel Truck SWFL; Beachcomber in Venice; BrewBurgers of Venice; British Open Publ; Chick-fil-A at Pelican Plaza; Devine's Wine Bar; Door Belle Dinners; Shark Tooth Beach Concessions and Waterford Golf Club.
"Hospital and Tourism are such an integral part of our community, and we all learned that last year," Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley said.
BrewBurgers worked to stay positive during the pandemic and is even expanding its overall operations, she said.
"It's been a rough year, to say the least," owner Michael Bacon said. "Everybody in the category had a rough year — and everybody bonded together."
The finalists for Service and Retail were All American Purification, LLC; Burnett Painting; Corporation Cleaning of Venice, Inc.; Green Apple Salon; Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning; James Griffith Salon; Secure Shield Technologies; Shark Frenzy; Suncoast Engraving & More; Sunshine Electrical Services, Inc; Venice Gondolier Sun; Virasana Salon; and Walmart Stores, Inc., Store 0796.
Michael Pender Jr., with Cavanaugh and Co. LLP, said the judges ended up looking at the "strong, long-term commitment to our community" of one of the nominees.
"It creates value for community stakeholders while creating value for the businesses and the community connector," Pender said about The Venice Gondolier.
Adams Publishing Group Florida President Michael Beatty, who is in charge of the Gondolier, joked that he would cut short his original 20-minute speech.
"I'm going to limit it to just thanking my people at my organizations, my associates. Without them and their dedication, we would not be where we are today," Beatty said. "This is our 75th anniversary and so we're really excited we won it this year."
The finalists for Professional and Financial were Berlin Patten Elbling PLLC, Attorneys At Law; Gulf Shore Realty; Hallmark Business Brokers; Healthcare Solutions Team; Joyner Family Insurance; Karla Blake, Medicare Specialist; NextHome Suncoast — Flerlage Team; Payroll Vault and Robinson, Gruters & Roberts, PA CPA.
Brian Hall, of CenterState Bank, spoke about Gulf Shores Realty and its work.
"This business is a local, independent real estate company that exerts a great deal of effort toward insuring it's woven into the fabric of the Venice community," Hall said.
Wayne Welsh, with Gulf Shores Realty, said they put their foot down on the accelerator during the pandemic to grow the business.
"Just last week, we had doubled our profits from last year," Welsh said. "Everything is going great and that's all due to our agents, our staff and mostly our relationships."
The finalists for Non-Profit/Not-For-Profit were Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, Inc.; Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties; Family Promise of South Sarasota County; Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Inc.; Hospital Volunteers of Venice; Loveland Center, Inc.; Mental Health Community Centers, Inc.; OneBlood; Pregnancy Solutions, Inc. Senior Friendship Centers, Inc. Special Olympics Florida - Sarasota County; St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice, Inc.; START of SC; The SKY Family YMCA; The Twig; The Venice Symphony; the WareHouse of Venice, Inc.; Venice Area Historical Society and Women's Resource Center.
It was called "the most emotional judging category," Snyder said.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation Senior Vice President for Community Investment Jon Thaxton presented the award, but lauded all of the groups.
"Their resilience, creativity and heart shine brightly through the many programs they offer to promote health, dignity and quality of life — not only to their clients but to each and every one of us in this room," he said.
Thaxton spoke about Family Promise and how it helps the most vulnerable residents, children and families on the edge of homelessness.
Executive Director Jennifer Fagenbaum wiped away a few tears as she spoke.
"Through the pandemic, I know you know a lot of people were struggling, we saw a real increase in need. We had to figure out how we were going to help all those people — and I have to say so many of you in the room came together to help us do that," she said.
She said the situation is not over — there is more to come.
"You guys are so supportive," she said, also thanking her staff and her board.
The finalists for Employee of the Year were Diana Freyer with A Little Help Nurse Registry; Lindsey Reichert with Aspire Direct Primary Care and Heather Somers with Virasana Salon.
Debbie LaPinska, with PGT, said she lives and breathes for employees in her job every day and was proud to present the award.
"She also participated in a salon volunteer program with organization Selah Freedom where they donate their time and skills, provide no-cost makeovers and haircuts to survivors of human trafficking," LaPinska said.
Heather Somers was stunned by the nomination — not knowing it happened until Friday morning. She hugged her employer, and longtime friend, Shannon Trammell.
"I wouldn't be who I am without Shannon. Shannon has always been my best friend and now she's my boss. And so I get to work with my best friend every day — and I get to work with clients who I love, so much, too," she told the crowd. "I don't really see it as a job. I see what I do as just fun and helping people."
Somers said she doesn't mind going in early or staying late because she enjoys seeing her clients and making a difference for them — and seeing her friend that she works with.
Chamber President Kathy Lehner spoke at the end.
"Was this a day or what?" Lehner asked. "Every one was a tearjerker."
She said judging took a lot of effort this year.
"It's a very difficult process," she said.
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.