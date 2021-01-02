SARASOTA - The Children Protection Center is celebrating a decade of its program Pet Advocates Working in the Suncoast.
Known as P.A.W.S., it uses "nationally certified pet therapy dogs whose handlers are volunteers who have received training on mandatory reporting of child abuse and dynamics that surround child sexual abuse," it said in an email.
"P.A.W.S. dogs have been utilized in the following capacity: stress relief for clients and staff, the State Attorney’s Office for pre-filing interviews, depositions and trial, YMCA Youth Shelter, Ringling College students, state and national presentations with the Florida Network of Children’s Advocacy Center and the National Child Protection Training Center."
It was founded by Danielle Hughes.
Hughes is a team coordinator of the Child Protection Team and 2020’s Child Advocate of the Year. Her dog, Harley Duke, inspired the program "to benefit children in the traumatic and stressful situations that occur after child abuse," the email noted.
For more information about assisting the Child Protection Center, contact Sheila Miller 941-365-1277 Ext. 111
