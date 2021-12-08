VENICE — The local chapter of Philanthropic Educational Opportunity (P.E.O.) Sisterhood will be hosting a luncheon for members in January.

The event will celebrate the P.E.O. Founders Day at the Venetian River Club in North Venice on Jan. 22.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood was founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College. It is a philanthropic and educational organization dedicated to increasing opportunities for women’s higher education.

As a nonprofit, P.E.O. has helped over 109,000 women by providing more than $344 million in educational assistance.

The local chapter of Venice will be hosting the luncheon for $25 per person with over 100 sisters from six different local chapters expected to attend.

The luncheon is open for any P.E.O. sisters that live in the area or are visiting.

If interested in attending, contact Barb Dickey at 715-559-2130.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments