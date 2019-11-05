VENICE — As early as when he served on Venice’s Youth Advisory Board in high school, Nick Pachota saw himself running for City Council at some point.
That point came this year, and it led to his being elected to replace Jeanette Gates in Seat 5. Term limits precluded her from running for reelection.
Pachota defeated Debbie Sanacore, a city code inspector, by a margin of only 123 votes, 4,500 to 4,377.
He broke the ice for his victory address at Fins by saying: “Is now a bad time to say I’ve got a phobia about public speaking?”
He warned the crowd that its enthusiasm might make him cry, then he teared up when he said that his two daughters had driven down from college to spend election night with him.
“What a two and a half months this has been, huh?” he said.
During the campaign, Pachota emphasized his long ties to the community — his family also operates Sharky’s and Snook Haven; his experience in public safety as an EMT and paramedic; and his work ethic.
His platform was based on smart and sustainable growth; protecting the city’s water and beaches; and improving Venice’s relationships with county, state and federal agencies, building on connections he established with the Public Health Service and the Department of Homeland Security.
He called for a greater emphasis on compatibility in land-use decisions and collecting 100% of impact fees on new construction.
Sanacore ran on a platform of change, saying that the people she deals with every day are worried about the direction the city is headed in. In particular, she said, they’re concerned about growth, finances and the environment.
As a city employee, she said she’s seen high turnover in some departments, costing money in hiring and training replacements. She called for a change in culture at City Hall, to slow the granting of rezonings and special exceptions and improve traffic congestion.
She said the feeling that they’re not being heard was a theme in many of her conversations with the public.
One possible way to address that, she said, would be evening Council meetings to give more people a chance to attend.
Sanacore couldn’t be reached for comment.
Pachota will be sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 19, after the results of the election are certified. The newly constituted Council will convene its first meeting at 9 a.m.
