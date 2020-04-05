VENICE — One of the things Nick Pachota said he’d bring to the City Council if elected last November was experience in public safety.
It’s also one of the things he has taken away from the city, on assignment in an undisclosed location setting up field hospitals to “decompress” the stress on facilities anticipating waves of COVID-19-positive patients.
He’s familiar with setting up mobile hospitals from hurricane recovery duty.
Prior to returning to Venice to rejoin the family restaurant business, his career had been in emergency medical services, first as an EMT, then as a paramedic. It included working with state and federal agencies as well as heading up the University of Central Florida’s tactical medical corps.
He remained involved with the Central Florida Disaster Medical Coalition, which sent him out as a management team member Thursday.
“It’s hard to find people like me who have the experience to organize such a big operation,” he said.
This is actually his second deployment over the coronavirus. His previous assignment was with a team tasked with developing a plan for handling COVID-19-positive nursing home residents and then educating the staff.
Now, his job is even more serious: managing the logistics of setting up 250-bed field hospitals that can handle run-of-the-mill medical issues like broken bones, freeing up brick-and-mortar facilities to deal with increasing numbers of infected people.
At least that’s the plan. If the virus keeps spreading exponentially, “eventually we will not be able to avoid seeing COVID-19-related patients,” he said.
Unlike a “regular” hospital, though, field hospitals won’t have negative-pressure isolation rooms or sanitizing robots, he said.
There are adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, though, he said.
Coalition team members train regularly and provide emergency medical services for the Electric Daisy Carnival, an electronic dance music concert in Orlando each year.
They’ve even done exercises involving a pandemic, he said. But this is the first time he’s had to include isolation in a field hospital set-up.
He urged his constituents in Venice to be patient and cautious.
“They need to know this is real,” he said. “We’re not at the peak yet.”
Even with the worst yet to come, “this too shall pass,” he said.
