For hundreds of years the celebration of Christianity has involved a certain amount of theater — from dramatic Latin readings of the liturgy — amid organs and incense — to fiery sermons on morality from a towering pulpit. Having different genres of music in worship services adds to what one pastor calls “the choreography of the Mass.”
This Easter Season offers a classic example.
From Ash Wednesday, when people across the world unite in having crosses of ashes placed on their foreheads, to passion plays, in which the story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is retold, to the dramatic stripping of alters on Maundy Thursday, Christian faiths have adopted creative ways to celebrate their beliefs.
And who can forget when small children dress up as Mary, Joseph, shepherds and angels to retell the Christmas story?
Over time, the repetition of these services and events erodes appreciation for the creative minds behind the traditional ways we celebrate the birth, death, resurrection and ascension of Christ. It’s easy to forget the effort that went into writing a hymn – 300 years ago – that Christians are still singing today.
But these traditions are important. Even contemporary services, which were created in response to supposedly “unwelcoming” traditional services, now operate within their own sets of ... traditions.
Some worship is performance art. Comedians Mark Lowry, Dennis Swanberg and Chonda Pierce have their own humorous takes on life as Christians.
So when a new, unique, creative, theatrical way to worship is introduced, some may dismiss it and a few will embrace it wholeheartedly. The masses in the middle will attend and participate, trying to figure it out.
The offering of a new way to worship came to Venice two years ago and members of a local church liked what they saw.
For the third consecutive year, the Rev. Paul Oman will bring his unique art ministry, “Drawn to the Word”, to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice, for the Easter Vigil service on Saturday, April 20, at 5 p.m.
During the service Oman will paint a larger-than-life-sized mural of of a Biblical story — one of the resurrection stories, this year — while the congregation watches. Sometimes he paints and preaches simultaneously. Sometimes he paints while others speak. His story unfolds artistically, musically, narratively and scripturally during the event, according to Oman. Toward the end, he does something dramatic that reveals the true message of the painting (no spoilers unveiled here).
“My hope is to bring the Word of God to life before the eyes of the congregation, using a paint brush and canvas,” Oman, 50, of Amery, Wisconsin, said in a phone interview.
Emmanuel Lutheran Pastor Rob Hall says church members responded well each of the past two years to Oman’s ministry.
“Unbelievable,” he said. “It’s fascinating because it’s the Word of God put on a canvas. That’s the gift of it all. It’s a fascinating gift that he has, to be able to do that. As a pastor, his story becomes part of his theology and his preaching.”
During each visit Oman leaves the painting at the church. Two currently are hanging in the Emmanuel Lutheran narthex.
These canvas paintings can be as big as 60-by-75 inches. He completes them in an hour.
Though he paints on canvas, not walls, Oman considers himself a muralist. He started painting when he was a child. After using art occasionally in his seven years as a science teacher, he attended seminary and later served as a pastor of a church for eight years. He began painting his sermons on Good Friday in 2006, “not realizing that it would take off and become something of interest to churches all over the country,” Oman said. He began serving in his painting ministry full-time in 2011.
While the aforementioned comedians can’t be successful without a cooperative audience, Oman involves the congregations he serves to a greater extent.
“My goal is to involve as many talents of the people of the church I’m working with as possible, in the worship service or event, so that it is a shared participation in the Word rather than a performance by me,” Oman said. “I collaborate with them to make sure that happens.”
The public is invited. For more information, go to PaulOmanFineArt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.