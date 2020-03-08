VENICE — The City Council has a date next week with a proposed development named Palencia.
Applicant D.R. Horton Inc. is seeking to annex two parcels in North Venice totaling about 80 acres; a comprehensive plan map amendment; a zoning map amendment; and conditional-use approval for a 203-unit gated community.
About 73 acres of the proposed planned unit development is in a parcel south of Border Road between Clermont Road to the west and Jacaranda Boulevard to the east, north of Ewing Drive. The remaining 7 acres is a parcel to the southeast. It would not be developed, though a trail through it would connect to a kayak launch into Curry Creek.
The owner of the larger parcel is SSD Land Holdings LLC, a Bradenton-based limited liability company that lists Doug Murphy Jr. as a member. Russell W. and Iralyn M. Snyder, Jason Milton Kramer and Jonathan Sol Kramer own the smaller parcel.
All the petitions come with the Planning Commission’s unanimous recommendation of approval.
The annexation and map amendments would need a second reading if approved Tuesday.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Adopt revisions to the Municipal Firefighters’ Pension Trust Fund.
• Repeal the city’s Code of Conduct and Ethics and adopt the Florida Ethics Code. Existing provisions regarding conduct after separation from the city are being retained.
• Adopting a cybersecurity policy.
• Approve modification No. 2 to the subgrant agreement with the Division of Emergency Management increasing the grant for the City Hall generator by $219,324.35, to a total of $870,000.
• Approve two work assignments for Venice Beach stormwater outfall model updates, alternatives analysis and reporting.
• Approve a cooperative funding agreement for a new reclaimed water aquifier storage and recovery well system at the Eastside Water Reclamation Facility.
• Approve a public access easement between Sarasota County and Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay Properties for access to the Legacy Trail.
• Appoint Ernest Booker to the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizen Advisory Network.
• Appoint Council Member Nick Pachota as the city representative to the Sarasota County Community Action Agency Board.
• Nominate Linda Kenfield Andrews as the city representative to the Sarasota County Parks Advisory Recreation Council.
• Proclaim the week of March 15-21, 2020 as “National Surveyors Week.”
• Recognize Mayor Ron Feinsod and Council Member Nick Pachota for completing the 2020 Institute for Elected Municipal Officials.
• Hear a presentation on Mote Marine’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program that will include a request for funding.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header, where you can also stream the meeting.
