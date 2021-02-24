NOKOMIS — Life is said to be a gamble — for entrepreneurs, that is a daily task.
Such was the situation with the antiquated shopping center developed in 1988 known as Palm Square Plaza in Nokomis.
Local investors acquired it in 2017, realizing the potential in upgrading the plaza at 221 S Tamiami Trail.
The original owners were out-of-state investors, who had developed the center nearly 30 years ago and the long-distance management took its toll on the center.
Tenants had vacated the property over the years, leaving Jon Greco, of Merritt Realty Corp., the task of finding lessees.
The new owners had great vision utilizing a Key West Style architecture in their redevelopment plans including 100 parking spaces.
Following acquisition, in little more than a year, it became one of the business jewel locations in the modernization of Nokomis.
Around the plaza, three national companies realized the area viability. Home2Suites by Hilton was built and Wawa, Holiday Inn Express had purchased land across from the Hilton.
Today, the Palm Square Plaza is currently 85% occupied, which includes three national tenants. An endcap of three units is being considered by an Italian seafood upscale restaurant, leaving a single unit.
Among the current Park Square Plaza businesses are:
• Escape Salon, 263 S. Tamiami Trail, owner Darlene Ferrese Appel. A team committed to excellence while following Aveda’s trends systems and procedures.
• Royal Barber Shop, 243 S. Tamiami Trail, owner Keila Crespo. A barber shop with extensive experience making all kinds of haircuts for gentlemen and children.
• Benjamin Moore Paint operated by Sarasota Paint Company, 2321 S. Tamiami Trail, owner David Jasik. Family owned for more than 30 years.
• Discount Mattress, 243 S. Tamiami Trail, owner David Cooper. Offers name brand and private label mattresses at amazing prices.
• Xpress Pack & Ship, 253 S. Tamiami Trail, owner Carola Mercedes Munive. Providing storage for shipping large items, freight items, valuables and more. Business and residential mail services.
• State Farm Insurance multi-office agent Patrice Weston recently opened her second office at 237 Tamiami Trail in Nokomis. Her State Farm career began almost 30 years ago and she opened her first agency in Port Charlotte in 2006.
• Funky Fresh Boba Tea Co. 265 S. Tamiami Trail, founded a few months ago by Brian and Madeline Murphy. Check out boba concoctions, milk teas, cold-brew/nitro coffees and funky, fresh Hyppo pops. They are putting an American twist on the traditional Taiwanese beverage.
• Merritt Realty Corp., 261 S. Tamiami Trail was started by Terry A. Purdy in 2000. A local resident Purdy has since 1980 expanded the full service commercial real estate firm.
• Nelda O Barba Crawford opened NeldaYogaStudio in April 2004. In March 2019, she moved to Palm Square Plaza offering group classes. She teaches yoga managing zoom classes and does home visits for private sessions.
• Marco’s Pizza at 229 S. Tamimi Trail a franchise in Nokomis. They offer classic pizzas and specialty pies, subs and salads.
• Apex Athletic Training Center, 249 S. Tamiami Trail, opens March 30 with owner Lisa Tremblay. Step into the world of fitness where they will offer elite level boxing training from renowned Florida boxing coaches with professional level experience. Body Sculpting classes, Bootcamp, H.I.I.T, Calisthenics pushing you to get in shape.
