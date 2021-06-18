VENICE — To say that Wednesday's budget workshop went swimmingly might be an understatement.
The session ended shortly after the 4 p.m. cutoff time, by which time the entire proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget had been scrutinized, eliminating the need to continue the workshop Thursday.
A formal meeting scheduled for Monday, in case the Council needed to vote on anything, was cancelled as well, because it didn't.
Council members lavished praise on everyone involved in preparing and presenting the document, not least because the city weathered the pandemic with minimal impact on its finances.
"The fear was we were going to have a year-long depression, and that didn't pan out," Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said.
They even OK'd 3.5% raises for City Manager Ed Lavallee and City Clerk Lori Stelzer, matching the amount budgeted for other city employees.
Still, there were a few issues of some concern.
Cautero sounded several warnings, though a couple weren't directly related to the proposed budget.
It's a sound document, he said, but it will be important to keep an eye on inflation. Prices have been ticking up, and even as the workshop was going on, the Federal Reserve announced that two interest rate hikes were likely in 2023.
Supply-chain interruptions and the high cost of materials may be felt as well, he said, though he noted that the price of lumber has tumbled recently.
And the city will see a significant amount of turnover among senior management by the end of the year, with the fire and police chiefs, city clerk and building official, among others, retiring.
Two other issues won't be resolved through the budgetary process.
Cautero said he's heard from several constituents who are worried about the lack of a traffic light at the Pinebrook Road entrance to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice campus.
It's at the same place where people traveling northbound can turn left into the Plaza Venezia shopping center, he said.
It's already a trouble spot because of construction traffic and will be a bigger one when the hospital opens later this year and staff, patients and ambulances are trying to enter, he said.
The campus design has ambulances entering off Laurel Road but that's subject to state approval. All other traffic is to use Pinebrook Road.
The traffic study for the first phase of the project didn't support a warrant for a signal, however, Development Services Director Jeff Shrum said.
It might be different for the second phase, he said, and he's had communications with the hospital indicating it may want to start the next phase earlier than planned.
The other big thing on Cautero's mind was the city's protection against a cyberattack for ransom. IT Director Christophe St. Luce spoke in general about cybersecurity but Cautero said the Council needs a briefing — in private.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez expressed skepticism that a "shade" — out of the sunshine — meeting is authorized by Florida law.
Council meetings must be held in public unless a private meeting is expressly permitted by statute. The main two exceptions are to discuss pending litigation and to prepare for collective bargaining with unions. Neither would apply here.
A statute in the chapter on information technology management has a Sunshine Law exemption but it appears only to apply to state agencies, not local governments.
Fernandez said she'd research the issue.
