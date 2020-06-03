VENICE — Going into Saturday’s Feed Venice food drive, organizer Jim Foubister was anxious because “it was so unknown.”
Well, it’s “known” now — and Foubister is relieved.
“Venice really came through,” he said.
Came through to the tune of nearly 45,000 pounds of food that’s already been put on the shelves of the six pantries the event was created to help.
“It was a great day,” he said.
Foubister enlisted the help of 23 churches that are part of the One Christ Won City organization he co-founded to collect food for the pantries, which are dealing with high demand because of the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.
Aggravating the need was the cancellation of the letter carriers’ annual food drive because of the pandemic.
A call went out to the community for donations of peanut butter, mac and cheese, soup and breakfast cereal. Churches were assigned three of those items and a “wild card,” such as egg noodles, he said.
A drive-thru drop-off was set up at Venice Christian School so that donors didn’t even have to get out of cars. Donations were sorted, packaged and taken to one of six pick-up stations for the pantries.
Between 8 and 10 a.m., Foubister said, nearly 400 cars came through, many with food from neighbors and friends as well as the driver.
At 10 a.m. donations from the churches, already sorted and packaged, started to roll in. One church brought it donations in a trailer that went straight to a pantry without being unpacked, he said.
The pantries arrived at 10:30 a.m. to collect their donations, each receiving enough of the requested staples that “as far as I know, I think we’re going to be fine all the way through the summer,” Foubister said.
By Saturday, he was already hearing from the pantries.
“What a great food drive you put together! Best ever, smooth as silk,” emailed Doug MacFayden of South County Food Pantry. “Do we live in the most generous community or what?”
“Thank you so much for filling our pantry with food; we are beyond blessed,” emailed Lynette McCleland of Center of Hope, which received several boxes of food from Village On The Isle.
Foubister said the drive was so successful it won’t need to be repeated over the summer but that smaller, emergency drives could be organized if needed.
He said he’s also going to be looking at using this model to ensure that local schools have snacks when they reopen.
“We want to share this with everybody who’s out to help families,” he said.
