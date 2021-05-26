Venice (copy)

Venice will hold another “Parade of Champions” on June 2 to celebrating the state champion girls soccer squad.

 FILE photo by Vinnie Portell

VENICE — A Parade of Champions is set to celebrate the Venice High School girls soccer team.

The squad won the Class 6A state championship.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. June 2 at the Venice High School. It then goes west on Milan Avenue, traveling until it turns right on Nokomis Avenue, going to West Venice Avenue then during right on Nassau Street and ending at Centennial Park, the city of Venice said in a news release.

There will be a program at the Centennial Park with speakers and music.

Along with players, coaches and cheerleaders, the Venice High School JROTC color guard will be featured along with “Old Betsy,” a 1926 fire engine; Venice police and fire vehicles and classic cars.

