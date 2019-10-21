NORTH PORT — Shannon Staub Library in North Port will host a paranormal panel at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 with a meet and greet and displays on tables
At 5:50 p.m. panelists and audience will take their seats for the program. Library manager Will Blydenburgh will welcome the audience and talk about the objectives for the evening.
The panel consists of five paranormal investigators and one writer of books about Southwest Florida ghosts and/or spirits.
Following the introductions of the panelists, there will be an open format discussion led by Blydenburgh, followed by members of the audience who will be able to question any of the panelists.
Some of the questions which will be considered include:
1. Is there a time of year where there is an increase of paranormal activity?
2. Do you find the paranormal tied more to objects, places or people?
3. Is there one area in SW FL that you find to be more active than others?
4. What is your most memorable paranormal experience?
5. What drives you to continue what you do?
7:40 p.m — Open Q&A with the audience.
