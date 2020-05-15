WEST VILLAGES — A 10th book overall, and fourth in what’s deemed the Lawyers Gone Bad series, Vince Scarsella is releasing “Pardon Me.”
The book was published April 22 by Digitial Fiction.
Scarsella is a West Villages resident, living in IslandWalk.
“The fourth and final book of Vince Scarsella’s Lawyers Gone Bad Series that chronicles investigations into lawyers’ criminal and ethical wrongs — that is, lawyers who have ‘gone bad’ — by lawyer disciplinary counsel, Dean Alessi, and his chief investigator, Stu Foley,” the publisher said in a news release. “Set in Buffalo, New York and Venice, Florida, this latest edition of the series is especially thrilling as Alessi and Foley undertake their toughest investigation yet – proving that the newly elected governor of New York, Armstrong Nash, with designs on the White House, is a lawyer gone terribly bad.”
The news release says the Lawyers Gone Bad series is “ loosely based on his 18 years’ experience as head of the lawyer disciplinary agency in Buffalo.”
His work experience had him reviewing and investigating more than 15,000 professional misconduct complaints of attorneys in Western New York,” it said.
His previous novels published by Digital Fiction include:
• “The Anonymous Man”
• “Still Anonymous”
• “Lawyers Gone Bad”
• “Personal Injuries”
• “Winning Is Everything”
• “The Messiah”
• “Mind Plague”
He also has two books in the young adult fantasy series, “Psi Wars,” it said.
