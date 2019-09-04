Venice Myakka River Park

PHOTO PROVIDED

Officials with Sarasota County announced Wednesday that Venice Myakka River Park had reopened after being closed for several weeks due to high water. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE - After more than two weeks, Sarasota County Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday afternoon that it was reopening Venice Myakka River Park.

Flooding had closed the park and damaged a  kayak/canoe launch earlier during the summer. 

Venice Myakka River Park is located at 7501 E. Laurel Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments