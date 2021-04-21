VENICE — When is a park not a park?
Arguably, when people don’t know it is.
In the opinion of some Parks and Recreation Advisory Board members, that’s the case with what’s known as East Blalock Park, the site of the library, community center, museum and Venice Art Center.
The problem, according to Board Member Linda Kenfield Andrews is that the land across South Nassau Street that includes the arboretum is known as West Blalock Park and has signs to that effect, whereas there are no signs identifying East Blalock Park.
That creates confusion, she said.
A potential solution would be to officially designate East Blalock Park as the Cultural Campus, she said, since it’s become known by that name. West Blalock Park would be known just as Blalock Park.
Public Works Director James Clinch said the board could recommend a name change to the City Council but in the course of looking into the process during the meeting discovered a small complication: Neither West Blalock Park nor East Blalock Park is an official name.
Both parcels are in the city code under the umbrella name Blalock Park, he said. That means a change to the city code as well as a name change, if the board decides to go forward with the idea, he said.
“Blalock” refers to Jim Tom Blalock, the city’s first elected mayor, who served from 1929 to 1941.
Chair Eydie Kargas said she’s not sure Cultural Campus is the right name for the east side.
“That’s what everyone calls it, so we might be stuck with it,” Kargas said.
Board Member John Hinshaw suggested going with Blalock Cultural Campus for the east side and calling the entire west side the Monty Andrews Arboretum.
Andrews responded West Blalock Park is an established name and said Monty Andrews, her husband, didn’t support renaming the park for himself when it was suggested years ago.
She said the issue may present a naming opportunity for the city, which will be taking over the operation of the Venice Community Center in a year if a new interlocal agreement with Sarasota County is approved.
“We may want to take advantage of that” in advance of the significant costs the city could be incurring soon, she said.
Unable to come to a consensus on what new names they prefer, the board members deferred action until their next meeting, in July.
Seed planted
During its capital improvement program workshop, City Council Member Brian Kelly brought up the prospect of creating a community garden in a city park. Clinch put the idea on the board’s agenda.
The county has several community gardens, Clinch said, and they’re popular. The key to making one successful in the city, he said, would be if a passionate champion of the idea stepped up to lead the effort.
Andrews said the board had considered the subject five or six years earlier and wasn’t able to identify a suitable park. A garden needs enough land to meet demand and a source of water, she said, and has to be fenced and locked.
It also needs to be far enough away from residences to avoid complaints from homeowners, she said.
“They have not seemed to be a good fit for an existing city park,” she said.
When Hinshaw mentioned Legacy Park as a potential site, she acknowledged that it’s a possibility. It didn’t exist when the matter was discussed earlier, she said, but it does have space and a water source.
Clinch said that a community garden is also an option for the North Venice park that’s in the planning stages.
A stakeholders group meets Wednesday to finalize a list of desired amenities, after which the site selection process will begin, he said.
