VENICE — Wellfield Park would become a regional sports complex if terms city staff believe are a “mutually acceptable proposal” end up in a new parks agreement between the city and the county.
The Venice City Council will consider the proposal Tuesday.
The county currently operates and maintains 17 city parks under an agreement that expires Sept. 30, though it contains an automatic five-year renewal.
It’s a continuation of an earlier agreement that resolved a lawsuit over the dual taxation of Venice, Sarasota and North Port residents by the county for services the cities provide.
The arrangement almost came to an end in 2018, after the county gave notice of its intent to terminate the agreement.
It was looking to shed the responsibility for “local” parks — ones that served mainly city residents — and focus on regional facilities that attract a wider range of users.
The County Commission agreed to rescind the notice and negotiations began to reset the relationship.
But talks stalled and the two sides agreed to focus on getting something done prior to the automatic renewal.
The terms Public Works Director James Clinch and Assistant Director Rick Simpson will be asking the Council to OK for transmission to the county are in line with previous discussions.
The county would acquire Wellfield Park — off East Venice Avenue and Lucaya Avenue — and master plan it as a regional sports complex.
It currently operates two: Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road and the Englewood Sports Complex on River Road, both about 50% larger than Wellfield’s 80 acres.
Wellfield already has facilities for baseball, basketball, croquet, football, tennis, soccer and softball.
The county would continue to maintain the city’s athletic facilities except for Hecksher Park downtown; all the beach parks; Marina Park and boat ramp; and the east side of the Venetian Waterway Park.
The city would assume responsibility for Hecksher Park, Higel Marine Park, Legacy Park, Venice Myakka Park and the west side of the Venetian Waterway Park, along with all the parks it already maintains.
It would also take over management of the Venice Community Center one year after a new agreement goes into effect, with the county contributing $300,000 a year for three years to help with the transition.
The responsibility for Chuck Reiter Park would revert to the city after Venice Little League has been relocated, but no later than five years after the agreement kicks in, probably to become a neighborhood park.
The estimated financial impact for the first year of an agreement with those terms is $324,841.02, representing three new employees and the cost of equipment, materials, supplies and operating expenses. It’s about 18% of the current parks budget.
The number includes $25,000 for a feasibility study to come up with a business model for managing the community center.
Other expenses related to the facility would be incorporated into the following fiscal year’s budget, when the city takes over.
In a Feb. 25 memo to City Manager Ed Lavallee, Clinch says that among the reasons staff supports entering into a new agreement now are providing “clear future planning direction”; getting the city out from under the “large capital liability” of Wellfield Park, where “many facilities are in need of replacement and most do not meet current ADA standards”; and the advisability of not taking a chance that the county’s priorities will change in the next five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.