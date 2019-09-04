VENICE - After more than two weeks, Sarasota County Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday afternoon that it was reopening Venice Myakka River Park.
Flooding had closed the park and damaged a kayak/canoe launch earlier during the summer.
Venice Myakka River Park is located at 7501 E. Laurel Road.
