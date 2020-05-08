SARASOTA — A former Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy had a conviction of kidnapping overturned by an appeals court Wednesday.
The Second District Court of Appeal said Frank Bybee, 49, received ineffective counsel from his attorneys in the case that began in January 2017 and led to his February 2017 arrest on several charges.
Bybee was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, fraud and exploitation of the elderly.
Judge Susan Rothstein-Youakim, writing for the Florida Second District Court of Appeal, "the evidence failed to establish that it was Bybee who confined her. Unquestionably, by sending the fraudulent email to (the victim's) doctor, Bybee set in motion the chain of events that led to her being Baker Acted again, and the evidence supported a finding that his intent in sending the email was that she be Baker Acted again."
Bybee was convicted of crimes against Marcia Sohl, 79.
Bybee met Sohl when he was dispatched to a call to her home. He eventually became a caretaker of the woman’s dog. Bybee later accessed the woman’s email and bank accounts, using her email for a variety of reasons.
Sohl died in 2019.
The appeals court upheld several of the convictions against Bybee and remanded the case for a re-sentencing. The order will not be final until time expires to file a rehearing motion in the case.
Bybee is incarcerated at the Reception and Medical Center in Lake Butler.
Before she died, Sohl originally alleged he broke into her home on Jan. 12, 2017 and force-fed her prescription pills until she lost consciousness. In the original charge, she claimed that when she awoke, her house was filled with carbon monoxide, the kitchen door leading to her garage was open and her car was running.
Bybee has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years as a deputy and detective. He originally responded to a call for the victim Oct. 21, 2017. She was in need of assistance and, according to reports, he took her to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and “prayed with her” before leaving.
Shortly after the response, he allegedly began visiting her while on and off duty, and the pair began communicating over text messages and phone calls.
On Dec. 20, 2016, the victim reported to the Sheriff’s Office that Bybee was harassing her and had “become too controlling” in her personal affairs.
On Jan. 9, 2017, four checks were mailed to the main Sheriff’s Office and addressed to Bybee and his family. They totaled $65,000 and had the victim’s signature. The victim told officials at the time she never wrote or signed the checks. Bybee was questioned by officials about the checks and stated he did not have anything to do with them. His fingerprint was found on one of the checks, according to officials.
Bybee had been investigated five times previous to his arrest with two suspensions, in 2008 and 2015.
WWSB-TV contributed to this report
