NOKOMIS — Palm Square Plaza is celebrating 2021 so far and is inviting the community to an afternoon of events, it said.
“The merchants of Palm Square Plaza throwing a party to celebrate a great mid-year,” it said. “We want you to join us for food, drinks, and fun for the whole family.”
The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m., May 23.
“From snow cones to pizza, to rock and face painting, to raffles, to giveaways, to boxing and more,” it said.
There will be food and beverages available.
Professional boxer Willie “El Mongoose” Monroe Jr. and Bang Energy also will be at the event, it said.
There will be prizes during the day as well.
Businesses taking part include Apex Athletic Training Center; Discount Mattress of Venice; Escape Salon; Funky Fresh Boba Tea; Marco’s Pizza; Merritt Realty Corp.; Nelda’s Yoga Studio; PrisSea Paws; Royal Barber Shop; Sarasota Paint and Xpress Pack & Ship Nokomis.
Palm Square Plaza is at 211 Tamiami Trail South in Nokomis.
